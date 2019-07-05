Orthokeratology Lenses Market: Increase in the Prevalence of Myopia Drive the Market Growth

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Orthokeratology Lenses Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019 – 2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market. The research report analyses drivers and restraints operating in this competitive space to present a better in-depth of the underlying market opportunities.

Orthokeratology Lenses Market Dynamics

Increase in the prevalence of myopia across the globe, increase in geriatric population as they are prone to frequent eye problems and increase in prolong usage of laptops, smartphones, and tablets is causing eye strain leading to permanent eye damage or short-sightedness among adults and children are driving the global orthokeratology lenses market during the forecast period.

According to the study conducted by the researchers at National Institute of Health in July 2018, approximately 1.5 billion people across the globe are affected with myopia which accounts to the quarter of the world’s population and expected to reach 5 Billion by 2050.

Orthokeratology Lenses Industry Size Analysis

Global orthokeratology lenses market is segmented by product type, application and end users. Product type includes Silicone Acrylate, Fluorocarbon Acrylate, Oprifocon A, and others, application type includes Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmatism, and Presbyopia, distribution channel includes hospitals, eye care clinics, and others.

Myopia treatment dominates the global orthokeratology market during the forecast period due increase in the prevalence of myopia across the globe and increase in usage of orthokeratology lenses for treatment due to effectiveness and significant outcomes.

Orthokeratology Lenses Market Regional Share

The global orthokeratology lenses market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific dominates the global orthokeratology lenses market due to the high acceptance rate of orthokeratology lenses by the population, increase in childhood myopia across the region and presence of key players in the region and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

According to the study conducted in Seoul, South Korea in 2017 during the medical screening prior to national service found that 96.5% of 19 years old are myopic.

Orthokeratology Lenses Company Trends

Recent FDA approvals, mergers & acquisitions and new product launches by key players are driving the global orthokeratology lenses market.

In January 2019, Contamac Launched Optimum infinite high-oxygen gas permeable contact lenses with a high combination of oxygen permeability and flexural modulus.

In April 2018, Cardinal Contact Lens Inc. has been granted a license by Health Canada for their APEX Overnight Orthokeratology Contact Lenses which includes the BE System of lenses.

Major market players in the Orthokeratology Lenses market are Paragon Vision Sciences, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alpha Corporation, Autek China, Inc, Essilor International S.A., Euclid Systems, GP Specialists, Inc, and others.

