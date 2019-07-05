Press Release for immediate publication:

Microchip Sets Up New Research and Development Center in Chennai, Continuing Expansion and Commitment to India

One lakh square foot center poised for further growth with potential capacity of 1,200 employees

New Delhi, INDIA, July 5, 2019 – Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced that it has set up a new research and development center in Chennai, India. Spread over approximately one lakh square feet, the new center is built on an existing 1.5-acre plot and is poised for further expansion and headcount growth, accommodating up to 1,200 employees.

Microchip has had a presence in Chennai since 2012 and has been growing steadily since then. The new center will focus on IC design, physical design, Computer-aided Design (CAD), application and software development. It will also catalyze the development of the local ecosystem for integrated circuit design and specialized embedded systems development.

With additional development centers in Bangalore and Hyderabad, Microchip’s commitment to India has continued to grow over the years, with a six-fold increase in employees over the last 10 years to approximately 1,800 employees today. Microchip’s customer base in India has also grown significantly to over 1,500 today. With more than 18 business units and corporate functions already present in India, Microchip’s continued investments in the region make it a key player in the Indian semiconductor market.

Inaugurating the center, Ganesh Moorthy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Microchip Technology Inc., said, “The new Chennai development center underscores Microchip’s commitment to designing and developing differentiated embedded control solutions for our customers. Microchip’s continued investment in India provides opportunities for the country’s workforce of highly qualified engineers while allowing us to better serve our growing customer base in the region.”

About Microchip Technology:

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 125,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

