Live Cell Imaging Market Share, Growth Prospect and Demand Analysis till 2022

05th July 2019 – The Global Live Cell Imaging Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases and growing demand for advanced diagnostic facilities. Other factors such as accelerated drug discovery & research and development of advanced diagnostic techniques contribute to the growth of market in both developed and developing economies across the globe.

Additionally, growing popularity of kinetic research instead of fixed cellular analysis is predicted to drive the market expansion during the forecast period. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at significant CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the live cell imaging market.

Growth in investment in the research & development of efficient live cell imaging methodologies is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, recent investment made by healthcare organizations such as Health Connexions, National Institute of Health, and W.M. Keck Foundation for research & development in various imaging methodologies that are widely adopted in the sectors such as healthcare, food & beverages, and environment sciences, are estimated to amplify market value of live cell imaging in the near future.

Increasing collaboration among private players and various research institutes & universities to produce innovative products and co-develop advanced imaging techniques are expected to drive market growth in the years to come. For instance, Northeastern University of Boston and Phase Holographic Imaging are recently co-developing Holo-Monitor technology to manufacture a unique solution for cell analysis. In addition, rise in the number of mergers, acquisitions and partnerships by industry players in order to strengthen their market position in the live cell imaging industry and generate additional revenue are expected to fuel market growth in the upcoming years as well.

The market is broadly categorized into three major types on the basis of products such as equipment, consumable, and software used in live cell imaging. Equipment is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the market with the substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Growing popularity of the equipment segment in attributed to the development of the innovative products and extensive research in the field. The equipment market segment is divided into microscopes, cell analyzers, image capturing systems, and standalone systems. The consumable market segment has also witnessed substantial market growth over the forecast period.

Recent technological advancement in the healthcare sector has led to development of the imaging cell technology for spatial resolutions within a time range. Consumables market segment is increasingly playing vital role for optimization of the yielded results. Additionally, enhanced optimal dye, probes, and medium are considered as critical for time-lapse imaging, in which the cells are exposed for a longer duration of time. However, potency of cells might negatively affect with wrong choice of medium.

The key players in the live cell imaging market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Nikon Co., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Olympus Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporations, Sigma-Aldrich Co., PerkinElmer Incorporations, and Molecular Devices Ltd.

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies, increase in the healthcare expenditure by local governments in the region, rise in the per capita income among general population, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

European region is predicted to hold major market share in the live cell imaging market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as France, U.K. and Germany are leading the European market with rising geriatric population, growing demands for intensive research in chronic diseases such as cancer, neurodegeneration and cardiac diseases, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

