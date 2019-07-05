Laser Cutting Solution in South Africa

Plasma Cut is a part of AFMETCO Group, which was established in 1986. The company aims to providing reliable services at affordable prices. Their services range from laser cutting to guillotine cutting, and from machining to roll on edge. AFMETCO aim to become the leading supplier of stainless steel sheets and related products across South Africa.

Services Offered by Plasma Cut:

There are several quality services offered by the company. Those are enlisted below.

Laser Cutting- The company owns some of the best laser cutting machinery, which allows them the flexibility of using the technology on different products.

Plasma Cutting- They have two different types of plasma cutters. There is a high definition plasma cutter and an oxy-fuelled plasma cutter. It allows the fabricators to offer the best quality plasma cutting, with minimal tapered edges.

Guillotine Cutting- The guillotining facility available in the company enables the fabricators to slit plates of up to 3-meter-width and up to 12 mm thickness.

Chamfering- It is a preparation method, which is performed before welding the materials. This method provides a smooth and refined finish to the material.

Brushing- At Plasma Cut, brush polishing techniques are used on specific parts which are up to 500 mm width. It improves the finish of the products and protects them from the damages caused by handling.

Machining- The company owns a wide range of machinery to serve for all required services like drilling, tapping, machining etc. Plasma Cut employs highly skilled professionals to provide these services.

Rolling- The services of Plasma Cut include rolling and shaping sections, angles, bars, cylinders and other different shapes of sheets with a thickness of up to 25 mm.

Products Offered by Plasma Cut:

The range of products offered by the company include:

Flanges- Flanges are either cut, forged or machined from a disc of steel. Plasma Cut manufactures specially sized flanges and supplies standard flanges and fittings.

Cut to Size Plate- Plasma Cut uses the state-of-the-art technology and equipment to offer cut to size sheets and plates to the customers.

Bars and Pipes- The company deals with flat, round, hollow bars, round bars or seamless pipes with various lengths, thicknesses and angles. These products are welded and manufactured as per the needs of the clients.

About the Company:

Plasma Cut is a stainless steel sheet fabrication company, which offers several reliable products and services. They have a team of highly professional fabricators, who are dedicated to weld and shape steel sheets as per the requirement of the customers.

Contact:

331 Dame Street, Extension 3, Wadeville

Germiston, 1422, South Africa, Gauteng

Tel: (011) 9025550