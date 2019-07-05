In Situ Hybridization Market Potential Growth, Trends Forecast and Analysis till 2024

05th July 2019 – The Global In Situ Hybridization Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising demand for molecular diagnostic tools and increasing adoption of ISH technology. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases along with rising demand for rapid diagnostic techniques are anticipated to foster market growth over the forecast period. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the In Situ hybridization market.

The conventional methodologies such as clinical trials were influenced by factors such as the growing competition, rising prices of medicines and strict governmental laws to limit adverse effects on the environment. With advent of the In Situ hybridization, such factors are significantly diminished due numerous advantages provided with the use of the In Situ hybridization. Benefits associated with adoption of In Situ hybridization are superior performance, successful trials, reliability and short timeframes for execution of clinical trial, and cost-effectiveness.

Rising prevalence of cancer-related diseases is expected to boost market demand for In Situ hybridization over the upcoming years. In addition, increasing adoption of DNA probe-based diagnostics for identification of diseases that are caused by pathogen or bacteria is estimated to drive market growth. Rise in the number of incidence related to genetic disorders, solid tumors, leukemia, autism, and other syndromes are predicted to stimulate market demand for In Situ hybridization over the forecast period.

The market is broadly categorized into major four segments based on the product type such as instruments, kits & probes, software and services. The instruments is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the In Situ hybridization market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of the instruments segment among healthcare professionals is attributed to the rise in the demand from diagnostic and research laboratories. The kits & probes segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the growing incidence of target disorders such as cancer.

Market Leaders

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Qiagen / Exiqon A/S

Merck KGaA

BioGenex Laboratories

BioTechne / Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceuticals & medicine sector, higher penetration rates, increase in the demand for disposable devices from healthcare professionals, and existence of well-established infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the In Situ hybridization market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of cancer related diseases, presence of high-unmet patient needs, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

