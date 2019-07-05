Global Glycol Ethers Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The global glycol ethers market accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 and burgeoning over the forthcoming years. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing consumption of water-based coatings, increasing use in cosmetics & personal care products, industrialization and infrastructure development in developing economies and growing demand from end user industries. However, strict regulations and fluctuating raw materials are some factors restricting the market growth.

Global glycol ethers market segmented on the basis of product, application, end user and region.

P-series dominates the Global Glycol Ethers Market

Based on product, global glycol ethers market segmented into E-Series and P-Series. P-series held considerable market share over the predicted period. P-series products are used in cleaners and degreasers, aerosol paints, and other products. They are popular in cleaning formulations because they provide an extensive combination of basic performance and physical properties. One of the most common applications of P-series glycol ethers is as protective coatings, which makes them useful to different professionals for automotive, architectural, and industrial applications, among others.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Glycol Ethers market

PBI’s global glycol ethers market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis. Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in global glycol ethers market with considerable CAGR. The growth in this region can be attributed to increasing demand from the automotive sector and demand for eco-friendly coatings. Increasing expenditure of the government to increase the rate of industrialization is another factor responsible for the market growth, Also, China is the main contributor for the growth of the market in this region. The region is also expected to continue its dominance in the coming years.

Strategic Expansion are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global Glycol Ethers market further reveals that the key players increasingly adopting strategies such as launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, and long term alliance to improve market revenue share and gaining significant geographic presence across the region. For Instance, in Jun 2018: Dow expanded its global glycol ethers production and invests in US alkoxylation facility. This expansion is in addition to various incremental debottlenecking projects being conducted across the company’s global alkoxylation production units

Key player’s profiles in the report are BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (U.S), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S), India Glycols Limited (India), INEOS (U.K), KH Neochem Co. Ltd (Japan), Oxiteno (Brazil), Recochem Inc.(Canada), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Sadara (Sadara) and Sasol Limited (South Africa) (U.S.).

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Glycol Ethers Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period over 2019-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period. Moreover, the report also includes the total revenue and volume for the market.

Detailed Segmentation

By Product Type

o E-Series

• E-series Glycol Ether

• Ethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Acetate

• Ethylene Glycol Propyl Ether

• Others

o P-Series

• Butyl Ether

• Methyl Ether

• Methyl Ether Acetate

• Others

By Application

o Solvent

o Anti-Icing Agent

o Hydraulic & Brake Fluid

o Chemical Intermediate

By End User

o Printing

o Pharmaceuticals

o Paints and Coatings

o Cosmetics and Personal Care

o Adhesives

By Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

