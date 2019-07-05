Flocculant Market Overview, Geographic Segmentation and Forecast Report till 2021

05th July 2019 – The Global Flocculant Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in number of application in surface and physical chemistry, and massive demand from construction and engineering industries. Flocculants are increasingly responsible for formation of particle clumps, thus largely utilized in wastewater treatment. Flocculants helps in separating harmful particle within wastewater.

Growing adoption of flocculants in wastewater treatment coupled with stringent laws & regulations in regards to wastewater disposal are anticipated to drive the market demand for flocculant industry over the forecast period. Globally, the market is predicted to generate massive revenue over next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the flocculant market.

Stringent laws regulation by local governments authorities associated with disposal of wastewater containing harmful chemical has led to increasing adoption of flocculants by various chemical industries for wastewater management. These factors are expected to play vital role in the growth of market over the next seven years. The wastewater disposal adopted by chemical industries are required to meet certain set of parameters also.

Additionally, rapid expansion of oil & gas industry, food & beverage sector and power generation sector, particularly in the Asia Pacific region is expected to generate demand for flocculants in the near future. Growing use of flocculation for algae removal is propelling its demand from power generation industry, in the recent years. Moreover, rise in the number of oilfield explorations activities and current averments in the oil and gas industry are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Use of flocculant provides various benefits in industrial as well as residential water treatment applications. Some of these advantages include major costs savings, improved particle suspension rates, enhanced clarity of aqueous phase, greater filtration on filters and dryings beds, and higher throughput rates. Higher throughput rates on production equipment helps to reduce overall size of tanks, thickeners and centrifuges required and simpler operations. Application of flocculants also extents to waste treatment for tanneries, pesticides, pigments and dyes along with other effluents. These factors are expected to pave a way for future market growth of flocculants industry over the coming years. Cationic flocculant is largely used in the food and beverage sector for treatment of wastewater.

The market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the application type such as inorganic flocculant, synthetic flocculant, and naturally derived flocculant. The inorganic flocculant is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the flocculant market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of inorganic flocculant the segment is attributed to the high-end demand for activated silica, colloidal clays such as bentonite and metallic hydroxides such as alum & ferric hydroxide. The synthetic flocculant segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the easy availability of raw materials such as poly-acrylamides.

The key players in the flocculant market are Severn Trent Services, Inc., 3F Chimica Americas, Inc., Hubbart – Hall Inc., SNF Floerger, Inc., Kemira OYJ, BASF SE, Ecolab, Inc., Solenis LLC, Buckman Laboratories, Inc., Feralco AB, Suez S.A., Ixom Operations Pty., Ltd., and CRW Finishing Inc.

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in chemical manufacturing sector, massive increase in industrial output, and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the flocculant market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, South Korea and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid expansion of chemical industries, easy availability of cheap labor, strong economic growth, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

