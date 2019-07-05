Digital Marketing Trends of 2019 – Wisertech Solutions

Every business implementing digital marketing to reach their global audiences need to be aware of the evolving trends ever year. Knowing the changes that occur in digital marketing will help you stay ahead of your competitors and will enable you to develop new strategies to grow the business as well.

We have listed out the top digital marketing trends of 2019, which will help businesses generate leads and retain their existing customers.

Top Digital marketing trends of 2019

Voice Search

Though voice search is not used extensively, there has been a rapid increase in the same. As per a study, it is estimated that more than 50% of the queries will be based on voice search by 2020.

Voice search is of two kinds – the search which is implemented by smart speakers like Alexa or Cortana, and the other being the application that installed in the user’s smartphone like Google Assistant or Siri.

Top brands need to implement their digital marketing strategies around voice-enabled devices as it promises great opportunities and is affordable at the same time. Visitors are now using voice search to and interact with their favorite brands.

Marketers thus need to use a natural language in their SEO when they are working on “voice engine optimization.” Keywords should be based on what the audiences might use in the voice queries.

Smart Chat

We have seen a rise in the use of chatbots already, and as per research, more than 45% of users do prefer chatbots when communicating with a brand. Brands that shy away from the use of chatbots need to know that they can help improve customer experiences and will also engage better with target audiences.

Chatbots can be used for dedicated support or for proactive interactions as well as they offer “real-time assistance” to the users. For example, a visitor who lands on a website is first connected via chatbots and he gets a question asking if he/she needs more information about the product or needs assistance. If the second option is chosen, the visitor is directed to a human representative. If the first option is chosen, he/she is then asked a series of questions, helping the visitor to understand more about the product.

It is estimated that the messaging traffic can double in a few years, and this is when Chatbots would become a necessity.

Micro-Moments

Users are now using their smartphones for various online activities, and marketers need to use micro-moments to attract the attention of their target audiences to fulfill their decisions.

Whenever a user searches online for a store nearby or wants to make a purchase, the micro-moment can be taken as an advantage by marketers to create “targeted” advertising. But, in order to achieve success, it is important to understand what the best practices are. For example, physical stores can take good advantage of the “near me” moments by creating ads for their products or by optimizing the locations on the apps or websites. This helps improve the visibility of the business and helps them reach their local audiences.

Augmented or Virtual Reality

Have you ever considered augmented reality advertisements for your brand? One of the top digital marketing trends of 2019, AR ads are now being used by businesses worldwide to improve brand awareness.

One of the biggest examples is IKEA, which has improved their customer experience using virtual reality as customers get to visualize the products before purchasing them. The other brands that use virtual reality are L’Oreal, Starbucks, and Nivea.

Live Videos

Brands can now use live videos to connect with their audiences using platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Streaming of live videos is free, and it also takes a little time to produce one video.

Live videos offer real-time engagement with the target audiences, and it can help create good impressions compared to posts that are published on your social media newsfeed. Live videos are an ideal way to engage with the audiences quickly and to improve the relationship with loyal followers.

Artificial Intelligence

Do you know global leaders like Google and Microsoft are now extended their resources for AI learning? Even Amazon, the e-commerce giant uses AU to anticipate future customer patterns based on the data collected.

Brands can now use customer data and build strategies to better engage with buyers by using various channels like digital advertising or email marketing. A number of brands are now using big data to improve customer experience, and this works well in industries like e-commerce and food and beverage.

For example, food retailers can use data to know about the best times to deliver their products. This can be done by using data from various sources like the present temperature, the traffic, and weather.

Personalization is of utmost importance in today’s marketing world. Big data helps brands and marketers to understand customer behavior, which can be used to create “personalized experiences.”

Use of behavioral marketing can help boost sales, and customers start to trust your brand.

It is important for both marketers and businesses to understand that one size does not fit all, and customers today are looking relevancy. Using a personalized approach in digital marketing is critical and can boost the user engagement rates drastically.

Use the tips mentioned above to enhance your brand’s customer engagement and boost the growth of your business. We all know that saying, “Customer is king,” and it is time we prove that using personalized marketing.

Wisertech Solutions

Wisertech Solutions is a Digital Marketing Company in Canada, provide best quality SEO Services Web, Software, E-Commerce, Mobile App Development, and more Sarvices. https://www.wisertechsolutions.ca/