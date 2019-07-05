Colposcopy Market for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2023

The colposcopy market is expected to reach USD 740.1 Million by 2023 from USD 498.8 Million in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The base year for this study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018–2023.

Read More @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/colposcopy.asp

Top Key Players

The key players in the Colposcopy market include DySIS (US), CooperSurgical (US), Atmos (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Karl Kaps (Germany), McKesson (US), Danaher (US), and Carl Zeiss (Germany)

Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the heavy burden of cervical cancer, the rapidly growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in colposcopy. Increasing awareness about gynecological diseases and the emerging Asian markets are expected to present a wide array of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Browse 62 Tables and 31 Figures spread through 116 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Colposcopy Market“

Target Audience for this Report:

Manufacturers and vendors of colposcopy

Research associations related to cervical cancer

Various research and consulting firms

Distributors of colposcopy products

Contract manufacturers of colposcopy products

Healthcare institutions

Research institutes

The global market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR. The large share of the North American Market can primarily be attributed to the high burden of cervical cancer, increasing government initiatives, availability of technologically advanced screening tools, the presence of major players in this region, and the presence of quality healthcare infrastructure.

While the colposcopy market offers lucrative growth opportunities to key players, the availability of alternative methods is expected to limit market growth during the forecast period. The lack of skilled clinical professionals may also challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Know More About Key Industry Players @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/colposcopy-market.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com