Clove Dental opens a new clinic in Punjab; takes the total to 334

India’s most trusted oral care network Clove Dental continues to grow and add a new dimension to its already strong network across India. it has opened a new clinic in Kharar Punjab and with that, takes it all-India tally of clinics to 334. The new clinic is located on Kharar Landran Road and aims to deliver quality dental care treatment to people there.

The company has already forayed into Punjab with clinics across Mohali, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Amritsar bringing difference to lives. Prior to this clinic, Clove already has 333 clinics in total across India which are providing world-class oral care to people from all walks of life. You can find a well-equipped Clove clinic in different parts of the country, including from east to west, from north to south.

Presently, Clove has clinics in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Bhiwadi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Vizag, Zirakpur and Panchkula etc. Each of the clinics is equipped with the latest dental tools and equipment to provide exceptional care and treatment to patients in a cost-effective manner. More so, the Clove network has over 875 doctors and dentists to help it sustain excellence in oral care.

Over the years, Clove has also achieved the distinction of providing successful oral treatment to over 600,000 patients, together with successfully handling over 68,000 specialty dental procedures and over 11,000 implant cases. Clove also takes pride in the fact that it brings all dental care and treatment under a single roof to ensure great convenience to patients.

Each of Clove clinics is capable of providing patients treatment and care under different branches including Dental Fillings, Root Canal Treatment, Wisdom Teeth Removal, Braces & Aligners, Dentures, Dental Implants, Bridges & Crowns, Teeth Whitening, Smile Makeover, Kid’s Dentistry, Advanced Gum Treatment, Preventative Dentistry and Mouth Ulcers. You can trust the network for treatment of any dental issue.

Apart from that, Clove Dental also offers membership programs to help people benefit from treatment anywhere across the country. The network also understands its responsibility towards society and takes measures to spread awareness about dental care. Recently, it has launched a national wide ‘Cavity-free Child Movement’ to inform parents about the perils of cavities and provide timely treatment to kids.

In the same way, Clove also offers dental packages which anyone can avail and benefit by seeking treatment at one of its clinics. It regularly organizes free dental check-ups and oral evaluation – it did for the police personnel in New Delhi – so that more awareness about oral care could be created among people.

More so, Clove Dental picks its clinic location carefully and after much research so that it can take quality oral care to more people and regions. And now when it has opened one more clinic in Punjab, the locals should feel lucky to get a top-class oral care brand in their town.

So, take your oral care seriously and achieve total health with Clove dental!

