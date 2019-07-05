Candid Coming-of-Age Memoir Follows Artist Elaine Marinoff from LA to NY City’s Art Scene

Accomplished artist’s life speaks louder than her work in Treasures, The Memoir of an Artist.

NEW YORK – Divorced after 21 years of marriage, critically acclaimed painter Elaine Marinoff becomes a key player in the New York art scene at age 53, when her erotic series of paintings – hidden for decades in a basement – are discovered by a dealer who proclaims, “We’ve found your treasures!”

Treasures: The Memoir of an Artist follows Marinoff from art school in Paris to an oppressive mid-century Los Angeles marriage to a young doctor just out of medical school. When she divorces him, she leaves Los Angeles permanently and heads for New York, where she finds her true genius is not just for art, but for thriving as a mother, artist, and sensual lover of life.

The book, unflinchingly honest and oftentimes humorous, reveals the social and artistic constraints faced by women of her generation – the “housewives” of the 60s and 70s – and how Marinoff thrived in this time of transition to become a model to modern females everywhere.

“My mom let adventure rather than conventions define her on her journey,” explained Marinoff’s son, Glendon Good. “My hope is that Treasures will inspire readers to discover their true self and live authentically, no matter what obstacles or oppressive forces they face.”

Called a “feminist,” “the definition of female individualism,” and “brave” by reviewers of Treasures, Marinoff’s memoir delivers a captivating message that resonates as loudly and clearly today as it did at the height of her career.

Treasures can be purchased online through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers. Artwork by Elaine Marinoff may be viewed at www.ElaineMarinoff.com.

About the Author

Elaine Marinoff Good, 1934-2018, was born in Los Angeles, California. A fine arts graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), she studied abroad at the Sorbonne in Paris. Marinoff was a critically acclaimed painter with over 100 exhibitions. In New York City, her artwork was represented by Allen Sheppard and Andre Zarre galleries, and the Galerie Woeller-Paquet and das Bilderhaus in Frankfurt, Germany. Marinoff was the adjunct professor of art at U.C.L.A. from 1985 to 1988 and served on the board of directors of the Fine Arts Federation of New York City from 2002 to 2012. More than just a boundary-breaking artist, Marinoff was a passionate lover of life as well as of the founder of the CBGB Club, Hilly Kristal.

