Business Analytics Market 2019: Share, Growth, Segments, Competitor Landscape, Key Players, Global Trends and Regional Study by Forecasts to 2023

Business Analytics Market Scenario:

Business analytics tools, much like advanced and predictive analysis, are currently trending in the market. The growing need for data visualization and discovery due to the increasing amount of digital data is driving the growth of business analytics market.

Growing adoption of smartphones and increase in the amount of time spent on smartphones by consumers has led to generation of valuable user data for businesses to benefit from.

Competitive Analysis:

The effective implementation of strategies is likely to stimulate the market in the coming years. The expansion of a strong value chain is additionally motivating the development of the market. The vertical supplements and product tactics of the market are advancing the potential of the market players. Increased conformity of market players to new customers and market trend inclinations are boosting the growth curve of the market and will persist in the forecast period. The development of the market is moving in a promising direction due to new product introductions or intensifying gross revenue of the players in the market. Substantial cuts in administrative costs are inducing further expansion of the market. The tactical goals intended for the market are buoyed due to advantageous product differentiation carried out by market contestants.

The significant competitors in the market are Densify, Inc.(Canada), EXPONEA (UK), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), Cloudability, Inc.(US), Mixpanel, Inc. (US), PanTerra Networks, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Fair Isaac Corporation (US), Tableau Software, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Adobe Systems Incorporated (US), INFOR (US), Google LLC (US), Microstrategy Incorporated (US), Qlik Technologies, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Salesforce.com (US), Tibco Software (US) and JDA Software Group, Inc. (US).

Segmental Analysis:

The segmental analysis of the Business Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of deployment, industry, software, end-user, service, application, and region. On the basis of deployment, the business analytics market is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. The industry segment of the business analytics market comprises of retail, telecom and IT, media and entertainment, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, energy and power, government, education, and other. Based on software, the business analytics market is segmented into data discovery and visualization software, content analytics, corporate performance management suites, location intelligence, advanced and predictive analytics, data warehousing platform, and other. The end user segment of the business analytics market is segmented into large-scale enterprises and SMEs.

The application-based segmentation of the business analytics market consists of marketing analytics, data mining, finance analytics, supply chain analytics, and others. The service segment of the market consists of professional services and managed services. The regions studied in the business analytics market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the global business analytics market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

North America is expected to dominate the business analytics market during the forecast period. The growing technological advancement and increase in amount of digital data generated by tech giants in countries like the US is driving the growth of the business analytics market in this region. Additionally, the growing need for risk management software by multiple businesses is contributing to the market growth.

Europe is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of business analytics market during the forecast period. The increasing need for customer retention and service improvement based on the user data is driving the growth of this market in the region. Some of the key players are located in Europe which is set to boost the business analytics market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the business analytics market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of smartphones and electronics devices in countries like China and India is driving the growth of the business analytics market in this region.

Latin America and the Middle East are expected to grow significantly in the business analytics market during the forecast period. The need of functionalities like workforce management, risk management and customer acquisition and retention provided by business analytics software is driving the growth of business analytics market in this region.

Intended Audience:

Business analytics solution providers

Cloud providers

Software integrators

Marketing firms

Application developers

IT enterprise

Technology investors

Regulatory industries

Associations and forums related to business analytics

Government bodies

Market research firms

