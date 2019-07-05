Author A.L. Long Releases New Erotic Romantic Suspense, Slaved

Romance author A.L. Long is pleased to announce the release of her new erotic romantic suspense novel, Slaved. This is the second book in the Last Chance Series.

“I could feel her heart beat even though we were miles away”

Rescued from the only life she had ever known, Alannah Jackson learns what it means to be loved and not controlled. Finally able to let go of her past she begins a new life with the man who has shown her what love is. Faced with the truth, Alannah finds she can never escape her past or who she is. She will never love, only serve.

Roman’s love for Alannah is tested when he finds that she has been slaved by a man just as ruthless as Winston Nelson. Against his better judgement, he accepts Martin Holland’s offer to help retrain Alannah and he begins to question the love they shared. After Martin Holland makes it clear of his intentions, Roman stops at nothing to get her back. There is no room for another man in her life.

Contains adult content 18+

Book Details:

Slaved

Last Chance Series, Book 2

By A.L. Long

Published: June 2019

ASIN: B07SK9B414

Pages: 80

Genre: Erotic Romance, Romantic Suspense

About the Author:

Award winning Author of the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award. A.L. Long is also the recipient of the National Indie Excellence Award.

