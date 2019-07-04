WHY WE SHOULD GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY?

We rise by lifting others Giving back builds hope and when there is hope there is always a future. There are many reasons people give back to the societies, beyond the simple goodness of their hearts (though that’s certainly an important one!). And oftentimes, it’s a combination of factors that motivates a person to begin and continue giving back.

Giving back to your community through volunteer groups, non-profit organizations, charity or other means does so much to help those in need and contribute to the common good. You can give back in different ways, by giving money or giving your time. No matter how you do it, giving back to your community will touch many people’s lives. Whether it’s volunteering at a local event, helping a neighbor or making a monetary donation, it’s not the act that matters. Even the teeniest good deed can ignite change and positively impact the community by providing a renewed sense of hope

YOU CAN GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY BY

 VOLUNTEER

Help repaint a playground. Volunteer at your local school. Visit residents at a care center. Give back by volunteering your time and your skills. You’ll be amazed by the people you meet and the experiences you’ll have when you’re giving back to your community in this way.

 OFFER YOUR SKILLS

Offering your skills to those who can use them is an easy way to give back.

 DONATE TO CHARITY

Help those in need by giving a few amount of money to your favorite charity. Some people donate certain percent of every paycheck, but you can help even if you don’t have money to give. Instead of giving financially, give what you do have, such as donating clothing to your local Salvation Army or Goodwill store or giving books to libraries, schools or shelters. Donate supplies to an animal shelter, school supplies to local classrooms or food to a local food bank. Toys for Tots are always looking for people to give brand new toys to kids in need.

Now, this is what you will be getting when you give back to the community-;

1 CREATING A POSITIVE IMPACT

The most obvious reason you should give back to your community is that doing so can create a profoundly positive impact on the world around you. Many people are reliant on the benevolence of others in order to get along. Without people who are willing to sacrifice their time and resources to help, there would undeniably be a lot more suffering occurring in our world.

“Even if you aren’t always thanked by those you are helping, giving back to your community can have a tremendously positive impact on those in need”

2 ESTABLISH A STRONGER COMMUNITY

A community is composed of a collection of individuals. Naturally, the collective well-being of these individuals is going to depend on the choices they collectively make. Communities where people are willing to look out for each other are stronger, more stable, and overall better places to live.

“If you are like most people, you have everything to gain by choosing to volunteer and very few things to lose”.

You can Work with charity which doesn’t need to be a full-time job. Instead of overwhelming yourself and expecting that, somehow, you will save the world on your own, it is a good idea to begin with reasonable expectation. Take a charity that you support and take just an hour or two next weekends to get involved. You may be surprised just how good it feels to be working towards something greater than yourself. Even if you have just a little bit of time to spare, your community—and the whole of humanity—will undeniably be thankful for your efforts.

3 GIVING BACK MAKE YOU FEEL GOOD

Donating is a major mood-booster. The knowledge that you’re helping others is hugely empowering and, in turn, can make you feel happier and more fulfilled.

4 GIVING BACK STRENGTHEN PERSONAL VALUES

Having the power to improve the lives of others is, to many people, a privilege, and one that comes with its own sense of obligation. Acting on these powerful feelings of responsibility is a great way to reinforce our own personal values and feel like we’re living in a way that is true to our own ethical beliefs.

5 GIVING BACK SPECIALLY TO CHARITY INTRODUCE YOUR CHILDREN TO THE IMPORTANCE OF GENEROSITY

Sharing the experience of donating to charity with your children shows them from a young age that they can make positive changes in the world. Children naturally love to help others, so nurturing their innate generosity is likely to mean that they grow up with a greater appreciation of what they have, and will carry on supporting charity in years to come.

You can Starting a tradition of donating to charity with your children is easy – try creating a family donation box that everyone can add to and nominate a family charity each year, involving the children in choosing which causes to support.