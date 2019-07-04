U.S. Lawns Offers Commercial Tree Care Services in Haines City

Trees are essential in keeping commercial landscapes cool from the rising temperatures brought on by climate change. U.S. Lawns helps keep these trees healthy and strong through proper pruning, fertilizing, and trimming techniques.

[HAINES, 07/04/2019] – Climate change, albeit alarming, is actually helping trees grow faster in Eastern parts of the United States, according to a 2018 study by from Duke University and Syracuse University, “Temperature Accelerates the Rate Fields Become Forests.” Species like red cedar, which is native to Florida, are seeing faster growth.

The paper reports that rising temperatures are causing earlier spring seasons and shorter and milder winters. The authors, however, warn that while the increasing heat may cause rapid growth, it could also trigger disastrous droughts if the temperature continues to climb.

This situation doesn’t just affect forests, but it also impacts commercial landscapes, as trees need to be continuously maintained to keep them from growing uncontrollably or dying because of the increasingly warm climate in eastern states like Florida. U.S. Lawns helps property owners and managers in keeping their commercial landscapes well-shaded and healthy with their tree care services.

How Trees Keep Climate Change at Bay

Trees and temperatures have a strange relationship, as climate change has caused trees to adapt against drought, reports a recent study: “Shifts in tree functional composition amplify the response of forest biomass to climate”. But trees also influence climate change, as they absorb carbon dioxide, causing them to grow and better mitigate rising temperatures caused by climate change, according to the Florida Urban Forestry Council.

The United States Cooperation Extension says in their article called “How do trees cool the air?” that trees help their surrounding area stay cool by providing shade and spritzing minute amounts of water into the air through their leaves. This water then turns into vapor, which creates a cooling effect.

Professional Tree Maintenance in Haines City

Trees are important in the combat against soaring temperatures caused by climate change and intensified even more by the coming summer season. As such, U.S. Lawns helps commercial property owners and managers in Haines City keep their business locations cool and shaded with its ornamental tree care services. The company’s urban forestry management experts and International Society of Arborists Certified arborists help trees survive droughts and cold snaps using proper pruning, fertilizing, and trimming methods.

When it comes to keeping ornamental trees and healthy in Haines City, U.S. Lawns is the natural choice. They also provide commercial landscaping services in nearby areas like Polk County, Auburndale, and Davenport.

