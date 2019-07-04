Sickle Cell Anemia is a neglected chronic disorder in India

Sickle-Cell Anemia (SCA) is a global health chronic disorder with India estimated to have the second highest burden of the disease by 2025. Many research has shown that the prevalence of SCA comprises of most socioeconomically weak communities where there is lack of basic necessities.

“The awareness of “Sickle Cell Anemia” in India is less. There hasn’t been much written or spoken about the disease. In India every year 9000-11000 children are born with sickle cell and some die within 1st year because of unawareness. Sickle cell anemia affects Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand & Chattisgarh, however there is not much facilities or awareness available to treat the disease. Due to lack of awareness and diagnosis we are losing precious lives. Unfortunately people are not aware of the disease so how can they be benefitted. Through this we would like to educate people about the disease and request them not to delay the treatment.” Said Dr. Vikas Dua, Head and Additional Director, Department of Pediatric Haematology Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

Sickle cell anemia is an inherited form of anemia — a condition in which there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen throughout your body. Normally, your red blood cells are flexible and round, moving easily through your blood vessels. In sickle cell anemia, the red blood cells become rigid and sticky and are shaped like sickles or crescent moons. These irregularly shaped cells can get stuck in small blood vessels, which can slow or block blood flow and oxygen to parts of the body.

As the research advances in the field of sickle cell disease, a new range of treatments and medicines are being introduced. In the past, Sickle Cell Disease was not curable and it cost millions of lives worldwide. But, today science has advanced a lot, and so has treatment for Sickle Cell Disease. Bone Marrow Transplant is the only curative treatment availabletill date for this disorder where you preferably need a full match donor. If you don’t have full matchdonor available in the family, other options are matched unrelated donor for which there are various national and international registries worldwide and half match transplant in which mother or father can be taken up as donor. He Added

“We are trying to reach every possible SCA patient via media so that right information and education reach to patients and their families. Unawareness has taken a toll on many SCA patient and we are here to be with you during the fight with this life threatening disease. We have treated successfully many cases of sickle cell anemia at our hospital under the guidance of Dr. Rahul Bhargava and Dr. Vikas Dua.” Said Dr. Ritu Garg, Zonal Director at Fortis Memorial Research Institute

SCA is fully curable.Don’t let your child suffer just because you don’t know and understand the disease. Reach to the right pediatric hematologist in case your child shows symptoms of fatigue, anemia, regular bacterial infections, bony pains, history of SCA in family, liver congestion or any other unexplained behavior which you are not able to understand.