RegTech Market Is Expected to Grow Rapidly By 2025 | CAGR: 52.8%

The global RegTech market size is expected to reach USD 55.28 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 52.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising number of fraudulent activities has been a significant factor driving the growth. Additionally, increasing need for risk and compliance management has led to the increased adoption of regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions. Implementation of these solutions helps reduce compliance costs and improves efficiency. It also speeds up business processes, enhances their reliability, and reduces hassle for customers and the risk of compliance failures.

RegTech solutions include transaction monitoring, risk and compliance management, regulatory reporting, identity and control management, and regulatory intelligence, among others. Customers can choose an appropriate RegTech solution depending on their preference owing to the presence of a wide variety of solutions in the market. The risk and compliance management segment held the largest revenue share in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 49.7% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for compliance management.

The regulatory intelligence segment accounted for over 12% of market share in 2018 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. A large number of small and medium enterprises are deploying RegTech solutions to avoid additional compliance costs and the costs incurred due to frauds. In 2018, U.S. led the regulatory technology market in North America. U.K. is expected to continue to dominate the Europe market over the forecast period owing to the entry of a large number of companies in the market.

The European Union established various regulatory standards to monitor the increasing number of fraudulent activities in the financial sector. Regulatory compliance is expensive for both financial institutions and regulators and is also time-consuming. Choosing appropriate standards for managing fraudulent activities in a rapidly transforming financial industry is a necessity as well as a challenge.

Risk and compliance management segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 49.7% over the forecast period

North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 51.6% from 2019 to 2025 owing to various advancements in information technology and growing adoption of RegTech solutions, especially in the financial industry

Key players operating in the regulatory technology market include NICE Actimize; PwC; IBM; London Stock Exchange Group plc; BWise; Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.; Accuity; RIMES TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION; Wolters Kluwer; Compendor; Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.; and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, among others

