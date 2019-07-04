India Tech – Thematic Research Market – Current study on the market

India Tech – Thematic Research

India is taking center stage as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with the annual rate of expansion averaging about 7% over the past five years. It is also on track to become the youngest country in the world by 2020 and its 500 million online users spend more time on the Internet than the worldwide average. In addition, its middle-class population will surpass that of China by 2030. Combine these figures with a relatively low mobile Internet penetration rate – only 35% of Indians had a mobile internet subscription at end 2018, compared to 57% in China, according estimates – and it’s easy to conclude that India’s technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) sector is set to grow rapidly over the next five years.

A number of government-sponsored policies, like the goods and services tax (GST) and the new bankruptcy law, have benefitted both the vibrant private sector and India’s start-up ecosystem. In just five years the country has leapfrogged from 142nd to 77th position in the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings.

– This report looks at the state of India’s TMT sector as well as its tech-driven automobile sector. It contains analysis of Indias IT services, consumer electronics, social media, ecommerce, and mobile payments markets, as well as TV broadcasting, video streaming, and fixed and mobile telecoms. There are market forecasts for each of these segments, and analysis of the leading companies.

– Internet companies dominate India’s investment scene. Fast-growing internet services like ecommerce, mobile payments, and video-streaming have become a contested battleground, with giant foreign firms pitched against smaller homegrown companies. Although not openly protectionist, the Indian government is increasingly supervising competition in these markets and challenging tech giants with tougher regulation. Given the nationalistic tech agenda of successive Indian governments, the likely outcome is the birth of a national champion able to counterbalance the likes of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, with Reliance Industries matching all the criteria for this role.

