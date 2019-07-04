Global Guidewires Market Going to Hits $764.0 Million by 2022

The global guidewire market is projected to reach USD 764.0 Million by 2022 from USD 582.5 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The growth witnessed by guidewires is mainly driven by the growing target patient population, continuous product launches by major manufacturers, increasing availability of medical reimbursements for guidewires across developed countries, and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures across major countries.

Guidewires Market segmentation:

based on material

based on product

based on application

based on end user.

Analysis of the market developments between 2014 and 2017 reveals that several growth strategies such as product launches; acquisitions; expansions; and collaborations, partnerships, and agreements are adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the guidewires market. Among these business strategies, product launches and market expansions were the most widely adopted growth strategies by players in the market.

The Major Players Opearting in the Guidewires Market:

Major players operating in the market include Boston Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Terumo (Japan), and Cook Group (US). Other prominent players present in this market include Cardinal Health (US), Olympus (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (US), Teleflex (US), and Angiodynamics (US).

This report covers the market across four major regions. North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017. Factors such as increasing availability of reimbursements for guidewires among developed countries, increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures (including atherectomy, thrombectomy, embolectomy, and gastrointestinal endoscopy), and strong market presence of key OEMs (that replicates into easy availability of guidewires) are driving the growth of the North American guidewires market.

Target Audience for this Report:

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Product sales and distribution companies

Healthcare service providers (such as hospitals, diagnostic, and surgical centers)

Non-government organizations

Government regulatory authorities

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

