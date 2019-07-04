Get Meaningful Competitor Intelligence with Price Manager’s Web-Based Reporting and Analytics Tool

PriceManager helps clients gain meaningful competitor intelligence with its web-based reporting and analytics tool. It features daily price tracking, product assessments, and marketplace scans that provide users with information they can use to price their products competitively.

The Unstoppable Rise of Online Shopping

The power of e-commerce continues to grow, as the first quarter of 2019 saw an estimate of $137.7 billion in sales, according to the United States Department of Commerce’s quarterly E-Commerce Sales Report. This is a 12.4% increase from the first quarter of 2018 and a 3.6% spike from the fourth quarter of the same year. Investment expert Paul Hickey says in an interview with CNBC that online shopping is more than just a fad now, as e-commerce behemoths like Amazon are taking over the retail market.

Apart from clothes and gadgets, more people are also buying everyday items, like canned goods, online. A report by analytics firm Periscope by McKinsey even found that over 70% of the 2,500 respondents it surveyed shop for consumer packaged goods like drinks, packaged food, over-the-counter medicine, and toiletries.

Getting Meaningful Competitor Intelligence

PriceManager’s web-based reporting and analytics tool features daily price tracking that automatically keeps tabs on competitors’ prices. The company sends these reports to clients through a data feed or email alerts. The company also scans competitor websites to get details about their products’ price, categories, and other information. It also helps clients track their own performance by searching their product assortments on different shopping search engines and online marketplaces.

Clients can track unlimited amounts of products and competitors, as long as they’re listed on a public site. PriceManager can also help them find their competitors online and the categories their products are listed on. The company can also adjust its parameters to track based on an attribute, price tier, shipping cost, and inventory level.

About PriceManager

PriceManager offers a subscription-based price-tracking service that helps clients see how competitive their product prices are compared to their competitors. The company uses a web-based reporting and analytics tool that clients can customize to suit their needs. PriceManager’s client base spans 30 different countries, providing meaningful and actionable competitor intelligence 24/7.

