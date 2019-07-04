Energy Harvesting Market Driver Analysis and Segmentation Forecast by 2023

The Energy Harvesting System Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The overall market is expected to grow from USD 311.2 Million in 2016 to USD 645.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.62% between 2017 and 2023. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast period provided is between 2017 and 2023. The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the market based on technology, component, application, and region; information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges); and a detailed value chain analysis. Moreover, the objective of this report is to strategically profile the key players and competitive landscape for market players and provide information on product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, contracts, and collaborations in the energy harvesting system marke.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the size of the energy harvesting system market begins with obtaining data on key vendor revenues through secondary research. Some of the secondary sources used in this research include information from various journals and databases such as IEEE journals, Factiva, Hoover’s, and OneSource. The vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure has been employed to arrive at the overall market size for energy harvesting system from the revenue of the key players. This data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The analysis of the energy harvesting system market includes extensive primary research to gather information, verify, and validate critical conclusions arrived at after an extensive secondary research.

After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments. The following illustration shows the breakdown of primaries conducted during the research study on the basis of company type, designation, and region.

The ecosystem for energy harvesting system comprises manufacturers such as EnOcean GmbH (Germany), Mide Technology Corporation (US), Lord Microstrain (US); secondary battery and capacitor providers such as Cymbet Corporation (US), Linear Technologies (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., (Japan), and Infinite Power Solution Inc. (US); power management IC manufacturers such as Linear Technologies (US), Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), and Fujitsu (Japan).

