Antimony Trioxide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the antimony trioxide market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical & electronics, building & construction, and packaging industries. The global antimony trioxide market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing safety and security measures for smoke and flammability in construction and electrical & electronics industries.

In this market, different types of antimony trioxide such as synergist, fining agent, catalyst, and others are used as function. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that synergist will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for halogenated flame retardant in building & construction and electronics market. Lucintel predicts that the catalyst segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for PET in the packaging industry.

Within the antimony trioxide market, the electrical and electronics will remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for halogenated flame retardants in various applications.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of antimony trioxide in flame retardant and catalyst application over its alternatives such as zinc hydroxystannate, zinc stannates, and zinc borates.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the antimony trioxide industry, includes the increasing application of ultrafine antimony trioxide. Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Campine NV, Nihon Seiko., and Jiefu Corporation and others are among the major antimony trioxide manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global antimony trioxide market by application, function, end use, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Antimony Trioxide Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global antimony trioxide market by application, function, end use, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Electrical and Electronics

• Building and Construction

• Packaging

• Others

By Function [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Synergist

• Catalyst

• Fining Agent

• Others

By Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Plastic

• Textile

• Rubber

• Glass

• Others

By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

