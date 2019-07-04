Andy Lee Graham has lived in 1,000 hotels, and is now offering consultancy

(Togo, Africa) Press Release: Andy Lee Graham is one of a kind: He”s a perpetual traveler. His home has been in hotels for more than 21 years. At every stop, he”s made friends with locals, experienced various cuisines and traditions, adjusted to local customs and laws and stayed in hotels of every class and nameplate.

Now he wants to share his global travel and lodging experience with hotel owners across the world, to help them satisfy the needs of the diverse visitors they serve. How much does this cost? No cash, just an airline ticket – unless he is already in your city; then it is free!

Graham”s perpetual motion, from hotel to hotel, has given him a unique perspective. Simply put, the more hotels one lives in, the more one understands the pros and cons of the services and amenities that make for a great hotel experience. His next stop will be in Lisbon, Portugal on July 17, 2019.

Graham, CEO of the travel lifestyle social network, HoboTraveler.com, has written more than 8,000 articles, taken more than 30,000 photos and created more than 4,000 YouTube videos. Before starting his nomadic adventures, the Fort Wayne, Indiana native worked for 15 years as a real estate broker, managing more than 200 properties and selling up to 80 properties per year.

Combine Graham”s skills in real estate brokerage, property rentals, ownership and management skills with his construction experience, global travel knowledge and social media influence, and the result is a sharp, savvy and always friendly hotel consultant with a vast amount of valuable advice to share.

Graham”s consultations, which are worth thousands of dollars (or euros), can include meetings with owners and managers, written point-by-point checklists, videos and hotel reviews based on secret stays.

So what”s the cost to hotel owners? For the first 5 hotels, it is free in exchange for 3-7 nights’ free accommodation. Yes, he knows; most travel writers receive free rooms, but Andy Lee Graham has never asked for this. He does not believe a travel writer should be given benefits for his travel opinions.

This year, Graham will be in:

Lisbon, Portugal (July 17, 2019)

Constanta, Romania

Basel, Switzerland

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Bangkok, Thailand

Goa, India

Manila, Philippines (maybe also Baguio)

Dumaguete, Philippines

and back in the US for Christmas 2020.

“Offering a kind of “trade” for services is a great way to offer hotels a valuable service without having to dig too deep into their current marketing and PR budgets,” said Andy Lee Graham. “As an active member of the travel industry, I want to be able to support and grow the business.”

Interested hotel owners should contact Graham directly via WhatsApp, phone or e-mail (see below).

About Andy: Andy Lee Graham is the longest continuous traveler on the planet. He has traveled the earth non-stop for more than 21 years, living in 112 countries. He is the owner and CEO of HoboTraveler.com, a travel-lifestyle social network that serves as a community of travelers all over the world. His blog, “Hobo Traveler,” has been named a Top 10 Travel Blog, featured in National Geographic Explorer, Flipkey TripAdvisors, New York Times, Forbes. About.com., Guardian.co.uk, Budget Travel, JohnnyJet.com, Tim Leffel, Abroad.com, TripBase, and 100″s more.

He is involved in over 20 social entrepreneur innovations or inventions, constantly coming up with new ideas to help humans live better, as he lives anywhere, and everywhere.

About HoboTraveler.com: HoboTraveler.com, for years, was the travel blog of Andy Lee Graham, then approximately 5 years ago, it transitioned into a travel lifestyle social network, which now has 30,000-plus people signed up. There is a travel “Talk Wall,” similar to Facebook, where members can find information and share personal travel experiences. What is unique about Hobo, is that all members must prove they are real people; no anonymous members are allowed, and profile photos must be genuine. And because the network is trusted by members, they feel confident in arranging to meet other members in many countries around the planet.

https://www.hobotraveler.com/

Email: hoboontheroad AT yahoo.com

WhatsApp: +228-92-06-04-91

USA telephone: +1-260-624-4414

Sample video for fun made in Dubai of 20-30 problems with hotels



Andy Lee Graham