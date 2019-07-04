5 Ways for Increasing Business Sales through Packaging in Pakistan

Is it really true? Can packaging really help to improve image and sales of a brand in Pakistan? Well yes, it can. A lot of entrepreneurs do not invest in it and realize the need of choosing the best packaging with respect to their brand later on. They need to understand and spend some time with a professional to design some unique and brand-appropriate corrugated packaging and sheets which depicts their brand. So, how can you improve your brands’ sales and image by packaging, in Pakistan? Here is how:

Choose packaging that represents your brand

Your choice of packaging should be appropriate to the product your brand offers. For example,

Roshpack offers so many options to choose from! Not just the boxes itself, but the design should be something that depicts what you are selling. If you are selling cosmetic items, you would need to use a spill-proof package which can retain its quality. Similarly, if you sell fragile items, you might want to invest in a durable and strong material.

Choose designs that are in-trend

Observe other brands in the market. It is a cut-throat competition and all are investing a lot in their packaging now. For the designing part, trust a professional what you do not understand. There are so many different trends in this field every few months or so. Research and see which designs are trending so that you can use them to promote your brand.

Do not complicate it

Stick to being simple and minimalistic in your approach. Wherever you feel like you do not understand it, or if you are confused in your designs, the best thing is to choose the simpler option. The more complicated designs, corrugated packaging and sheets that you use, the higher the chance of unhappy and complaining customers. It will become difficult to refund them, therefore remember: Less is More.

Be original and authentic

With so many new brands out there in the field, there is a likely chance your design may resemble or look like an inspiration from any other brand in the same category. While that is a difficult task to achieve to be unique in this age, try your best to come up with original and authentic designs. It is easier to copy or take inspiration from other local or international brands now, but everything is visible on the internet. If any customer sees that you have replicated another brand image, you will risk yours. Remember: Plagiarism is easy way out, but not worth it.

Utilize new ideas

There are so many creative ideas by which you can add custom boxes and designs tailored to fit the needs of your customer. For example, for a returning customer, you can create a custom packaging which will act as an incentive for them to order again. Similarly, many beauty companies have introduced Subscription boxes, like Luscious Cosmetics which has custom picked products in a different packaging than usual to attract more customers to spread the word by mouth.