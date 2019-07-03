St. Louis Based Gellman Team Named to The Thousand Top Real Estate Pros in U.S. by Real Trends

The Gellman Team, led by brothers Mark and Neil Gellman, was named one of America’s top real estate teams by REAL Trends. “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals” is a prestigious national awards ranking, based strictly on sales production, sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal.

The Gellman Team ranked No. 55 nationally for 2018 closed transactions, this is up from No. 188 the previous year. The Gellman Team posted a record closings year with 621 transaction sides in 2018. This is a 168 percent improvement over 2017 closings. Licensed with Coldwell Banker Premier Group in St. Louis, this is the fifth consecutive year this team has made this list.

The Gellman Team has gone from being the first full service, residential resale team to have $100 million in annual sales in St. Louis history in 2015 to increasing sales volume to $177.5 million just three years later. In addition to this REAL Trends honor, The Gellman Team was once again named the No. 1 full service listing team in St. Louis real estate (out of more than 9,000 area agents), repeating this honor for the fifth straight year. Of their 2018 sales, 89 properties sold over $500,000, including 15 homes selling over $1 million.

“It was a huge growth year for our team,” states Team Leader Mark Gellman. “And 2019 is shaping up to be another such year, as our team is hiring to keep up with the needs of our clients.”

The Gellman brothers, Mark and Neil, are St. Louis natives still residing in the metro area and who regularly support the communities in which they live and sell real estate. In 2018 alone, they supported 91 different charities. Both are graduates of Indiana University with business, finance, accounting and marketing backgrounds. Their vast real estate experience, coupled with that of their team members, means home buyers and sellers who choose The Gellman Team are getting a combined 197 years’ real estate experience!

The Gellman Team specializes in residential real estate in St. Louis County, St. Louis City, St. Charles County and northern Jefferson County. With this recognition, the team is ranked in the top 1 percent of the more than 1.3 million Realtors® nationwide. For its 2018 sales performance, The Gellman Team was also honored as the No. 1 Coldwell Banker team in Missouri as well as the No. 2 Coldwell Banker Team in all of North America, jumping up five places from the previous year.

The Thousand list, now in its 14th year, was officially announced on Friday, June 28, 2019, and can be found at https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt1000/. It includes four separate categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for highest production in:

• Individual Sales Professionals—Sales volume

• Individual Sales Professionals—Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction, there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent: a buyer’s and a seller’s.)

• Team Professionals—Sales volume

• Team Professionals—Transaction sides

The team also appeared on the teams list for sales volume, ending the year in the 122nd spot (jumping from No. 226 the previous year).

The Gellman Team has received local endorsements from Mark Reardon and Dave Glover. On a national level, they are the only St Louis real estate team to be endorsed by Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade, and can be heard on FM NewsTalk 97.1, the Brian Kilmeade Show.