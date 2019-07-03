Real Trends names Northeast Ohio’s Amy Wengerd Group One of Top 1,000 Real Estate Professionals in U.S.

The Amy Wengerd Group has just been named one of America’s top real estate teams by REAL Trends. “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals” is a prestigious national awards ranking sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Ranking No. 208 nationally for closed transactions, it is Wengerd’s third consecutive year to earn this national recognition.

The Amy Wengerd Group’s annual sales continue to rise every year and they ended 2018 with 351 total transaction sides and nearly $60 million in gross sales. This averages out to nearly a closing per day for the year. Based with RE/MAX Crossroads Properties, they are the No. 1 team within the company’s seven locations. The team’s success has placed them in the top 1 percent of more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

“It’s such an honor to again have our team earn a spot on this very competitive list,” explains Amy Wengerd. “It’s validation that, although we are in a smaller market like Canton, Ohio, our innovative marketing and focus on customer service are proving successful.”

The exclusive list, now in its 14th year, was officially announced Friday, June 28, 2019, and can be found at https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt1000/. It consists of four main categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for sales performance in:

• Individual Sales Professionals—Sales volume

• Individual Sales Professionals—Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction, there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent: a buyer’s and a seller’s.)

• Team Professionals—Sales volume

• Team Professionals—Transaction sides

Another Amy Wengerd Group marketing component consists of endorsements by five local radio stations, 94.9 WQMX, WHOF, WNIR, WONE and WKDD. These stations run regular messages and success stories about Amy’s clients and her Guaranteed Sale Program. Not offered by any other real estate agent in the region, the Guaranteed Sale Program involves Wengerd buying one of her listings at a pre-determined price if her team does not sell the listing in a certain number of days.

To learn more about the team, to download a Free Seller's Guide or to conduct a search of northeast Ohio real estate, visit www.AmyWengerd.com. The site also provide convenient links to follow the team on social media for the latest updates on the market, new listings and more.