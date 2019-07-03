POWERGROUP offers access to a database of Pakistani business contacts

In order to enable its clients to enter the market even more efficiently, the POWERGROUP has entered into a long-term cooperation with Ecommerce Gateway. Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President of Ecommerce Gateway, founded the Pakistani version of the Yellow Pages 36 years ago and developed it into a data set of over 500,000 companies. POWERGROUP customers seeking access to the Pakistani market, as well as members of the G.A.T.E. to Pakistan network will thus have the opportunity to conduct comprehensive, targeted data research, which not only includes address data, but also provides information for concrete business initiation.

This is made possible by the more than 350 employees of Ecommerce Gateway at 7 locations in Pakistan, who update the database daily and are in intensive dialogue with corporate decision-makers as well as contacts with public institutions such as ministries or military centres.

Dr. Poetis, CEO POWERGROUP, states: “After 10 years of intensive and successful work in the Pakistani market, we are delighted to be able to offer our German and international customers even broader access to Pakistani businesses. This plays a central role in our ‘Made in Pakistan with German Engineering’ project. Our customers not only want to export machines and plants to Pakistan, but also gradually build up production facilities in Pakistan with German know-how and local employees trained according to German standards. Doing so will make a significant contribution to establishing long-term German-Pakistani economic relations”.

As part of the German Association Trade & Economy (G.A.T.E.) to Pakistan initiative, Dr. Poetis, who is also Pakistan’s honorary consul for Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, is striving to enable German SMEs to enter the Pakistani market. The internationally experienced POWERGROUP team offers German customers not only the of feasibility studies and the evaluation of market entry scenarios, but also the concrete identification of relevant key players in Pakistan. The POWERGROUP attaches particular importance to completely covering the security requirements of their customers, so that the decision-makers can concentrate carefree on their original tasks. In many cases, they decide to outsource the complete market entry process to the POWERGROUP, which often seamlessly turns into long-term sales cooperation with the POWERGROUP in Pakistan.

This sales oriented approach can now be made even more efficient through the cooperation of the POWERGROUP with Ecommerce Gateway, which not only stands behind the compilation of ‘Jamal’s Yellow Pages’, but is also one of Pakistan’s most renowned trade fair organisers, with 54 international trade fair brands.

Dr. Nizam, President of Ecommerce Gateway, explains: “Market opportunities in Pakistan are still underestimated in Europe. We believe that with our existing trade fair formats, but also with new trade fairs and congresses tailored for the western public, we offer the ideal platform to initiate bilateral B2B cooperation. We are delighted to have found in Dr. Poetis and the POWERGROUP the perfect partner to reach the German speaking business community”.

POWERGROUP and Ecommerce Gateway are planning to launch their first event; which focuses on cyber security in 2019.