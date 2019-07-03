Please welcome a new open source PIM system – TreoPIM!

TreoPIM is a modern, GPLv3 licensed, web-based, feature-rich, configurable and free PIM software for all, who have to do with manufacturing, distributing or selling products. The system allows to manage information, that is directly or indirectly related to products, in one place, in a repository. TreoPIM helps to collect from various sources, unify, complete, translate, categorize, structure and then export product information and publish it via all appropriate channels.

As the PIM software of a new generation, TreoPIM offers universal and flexible solution for manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to process a large amount of product information and organize optimally the related processes.

The system has a convenient interface for data processing. Thanks to flexible configuration, almost all wishes of the users can be satisfied, and even the needs, that seem to be unfulfillable, can be implemented with the help of additional programming, because TreoPIM is a 100% open source PIM system. TreoPIM offers users many features directly from the box and allows to manage the catalogs, channels, product families, products, attributes, product relationships and product images and to use about 20 data types for product attributes (https://treopim.com/features).

Thanks to a REST API, the PIM system can also be easily integrated with other systems so that the data can be exchanged between the systems.

TreoPIM brings the following advantages:

– improving the quality of product descriptions;

– structuring and unification of all your product descriptions;

– reduction of time for preparing the qualitative product descriptions;

– automation of processes, that have to do with the collection, preparation and publication of qualitative product information;

– automation of data exchange with other systems and platforms;

– Single Point of Truth – all data are stored in a separate repository;

– reduction of the number of errors;

– the software is free and expandable.

TreoPIM is configurable, has a flexible data model and can be extended by numerous modules. The TreoPIM implementation and operational costs are lower compared to similar commercial PIM systems, both in development and in support. This makes TreoPIM an optimal solution for many users. More information about TreoPIM PIM software you can find on the website of the manufacturer (https://treopim.com/).