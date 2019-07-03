Philippines Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023: Ken Research

The report titled “Philippines Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 – By Food Category (Infant Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby Food), By Nature (Inorganic and Organic Foods), By Age Group (0-6 months, 6-12 months and 12+ months) and By Distribution Channel (Health and Wellness Retailers, Supermarkets, Small Grocery Stores, Hypermarkets, E-commerce Portals and Convenience Stores” provides comprehensive information on the market overview and genesis, market segmentation by food category (milk formula, dried baby food, prepared baby food and other baby food) and its sub types; by nature (inorganic and organic foods), by age group (0-6 months, 6-12 months and 12+ months) and by channel of distribution. The report also covers market ecosystem, value chain analysis, comparative landscape, trends and developments, issues and challenges, decision making criteria for customers while purchasing a baby food product, regulatory framework as well as SWOT analysis. The report concludes with future outlook of baby food industry in the Philippines and certain recommendations highlighting the success factors for entering and expanding the market.

Philippines Baby Food Market Overview and Size

The Philippines baby food market was observed in a growing stage wherein the market experienced slow growth during the review period 2013-2018. During 2016-2018, a decline in growth rate was observed in Philippines baby food market due to high domestic inflation and weak global trades. Despite the decline, the baby food market has started recovering after 2018. Major growth drivers include rising food / household expenditure, increasing awareness among the parents to provide their babies with healthier food options, rise in the internet retailing and other factors. The Philippines baby food market grew at a positive five year CAGR during the review period 2013-2018.

Philippines Baby Food Market Segmentation

By Food Category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, and Other Baby Food): Milk formula captured the majority of the market share in the Philippines during 2018 owing to its substitution for breastfeeding, and low breast feeding ratio in the country. Among milk formula type, growing-up milk formula dominated the Philippines baby food market followed by follow-on milk powdered formula, standard milk powdered formula and special milk formula. The remaining market share was captured by the dried baby food, prepared baby food and other baby food products during 2018. Other baby food segment includes biscuits, rusks, and snacks

By Nature (Inorganic and Organic)

The Philippines baby food market during the year 2018 was majorly dominated by the inorganic baby food segment as it is widely available at a lower cost when compared with organically produced baby food. The growing awareness among the concerned parents to provide healthier food to their babies has given a boost to organic baby food sales in the country.

By Age Group (0-6 months, 6-12months and 12+ months): Age group of 12+ months captured the majority of the market share in the Philippines during 2018 owing to higher consumption of growing-up milk formula products. The remaining market share was captured by 6-12 months and 0-6 months’ age group in the year 2018.

By Distribution Channel (Health and Wellness Retailers, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Hypermarkets, E-commerce Portals and Convenience Stores): Majority of the baby food sales in the Philippines are made through health and beauty specialist retailers and supermarkets due to high preference for modern stories with popular brands and mixed variants. Remaining distribution channels include independent small grocers, hypermarkets, internet retailing and convenience stores which collectively captured the remaining market share in the year 2018.

Comparative Landscape in the Philippines Baby Food Market

Competition within the Philippines baby food market was observed as highly concentrated along with the presence of 3 major manufacturers (Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Abbott Laboratories (Phils) Inc) of baby food competing on parameters such as product variants, channels of distribution and price. The leading players in the market are internationally recognized companies that either import baby food from outside the Philippines or produce products domestically. On the other hand, domestic companies selling baby food products have negligible market share.

Philippines Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections

The Philippines baby food market is predicted to grow in terms of revenue owing to rising infant population and growth in total number of working women which will collectively increase the sales of baby food in future. The market share of internet retail outlet is expected to rise in the near future as Filipinos will start preferring non-traditional channels of retailing in order to save time and money. The demand for the prepared baby food and other baby food products are going to rise in the coming future owing to nutritionals management and nutritional / dietary needs of the babies.

Key Segments Covered:

By Food Category:

Milk Formula

Growing-Up Milk Formula (Above 12 Months)

Follow on Milk Powdered Formula (6-12 Months)

Standard Milk Powdered Formula (0-6 Months)

Special Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Prepared Baby Food

Other Baby Food (Cereal based, snacks and rest)

By Nature:

Inorganic Baby Food

Organic Baby Food

By Age Group:

0-6 months

6-12 months

12+ months

By Distribution Channel:

Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers

Supermarkets

Independent Small Grocers

Hypermarkets

Internet Retailing

Convenience Stores

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – 2013-2018

Forecast Period – 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Nestlé Philippines Inc

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB)

Abbott Laboratories

Other Players (DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Holle Baby Food GmbH, United Pharmaceuticals SA and rest)

Brands Covered in the Report:

Lactum (Reckitt Benckiser Group)

Nido (Nestlé SA)

Enfamil (Reckitt Benckiser Group)

Promil (Nestlé SA)

Nan (Nestlé SA)

Nestogen (Nestlé SA)

Alacta (Reckitt Benckiser Group)

Enfagrow (Reckitt Benckiser Group)

S-26 (Nestlé SA)

Bonamil (Nestlé SA)

Others

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Stakeholders in the Philippines Baby Food Market

Philippines Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis

Value Chain Analysis in the Philippines Baby Food Market

Philippines Baby Food Market Size, 2013-2018

Philippines Baby Food Market Segmentation, 2014-2018

Snapshot on Emerging Baby Foods in the Philippines Baby Food Market

Trends and Developments in the Philippines Baby Food Market

Issues and Challenges in the Philippines Baby Food Market

Decision Making Criteria for Customers While Purchasing a Baby Food Product in the Philippines

Regulatory Framework in the Philippines Baby Food Market

SWOT Analysis of the Philippines Baby Food Market

Comparative Landscape in the Philippines Baby Food Market

Philippines Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023

Analyst Recommendations in the Philippines Baby Food Market

