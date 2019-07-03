Obesity and smoking are linked with gynecological cancers: Experts

Ludhiana- India is rapidly losing its women due the deadly disease cancer. Lifestyle changes such as eating junk food, smoking addiction increases the chances of developing life-taking gynecological cancers. This was stated by an expert during seminar.

While addressing the gathering, Director, Surgical Oncology (Cancer), Fortis Hospital Dr Kapil Kumar said that there is link between lifestyle changes and gynecologic cancers is progressively gaining validation and ovarian and cervical cancers are the most common Gynecological Cancers of women. “Ovarian cancer remains the most lethal gynecological malignancy. Only marginal improvement has happened in its survival. Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women after breast cancer” he said.

With the women empowerment and long and erratic working hours, women are highly succumbed to stress. Poor eating habits, binging on alcohol, smoking addiction and weak immune system has attributed to rise in number of patients developing gynecological cancers. Complications leading to obesity and sticking to junk food has shown rise in cases of cervical and ovarian cancers among working women.

Cancer of ovaries is the fifth most frequently occurring fatal cancer in women after lung, breast, colon and pancreas. 75% of patients are diagnosed in advanced stage (III or IV). It is suggested that every woman should have a periodic pelvic examination, pelvic ultrasound and Ca 125 levels to diagnose ovarian cancer. And cervical cancer is a cancer arising from the cervix. It is due to the abnormal growth of cells that have the ability to invade or spread to other parts of the body.

All cancer in women requires early diagnosis to avoid complication, long treatment and increased cost of treatment. The adult female population should regular screening with pap smears. All women who are 3 yrs after the onset of vaginal intercourse, or no later than 21 yrs should undergo an annual Pap test and pelvic examination. Prophylactic HPV vaccination represents a potential means of reducing the burden of cervical cancer and its precursor lesions.

During seminar Dr. Kapil also said with an aim to provide better healthcare for all, there is an urgent requirement for raising awareness among the masses for a healthy lifestyle and early treatment of gynecological cancers.

Early warning signs of ovarian cancer

• Abdominal discomfort

• Indigestion

• Bloating

• Pain in abdomen

• Changes in bladder / bowel function, decreased appetite and other mild digestive disturbances which may be present for several months before the diagnosis.

Signs of cervix cancer

• Abnormal vaginal bleeding

• Menorrhagia (menstrual periods with abnormally heavy or prolonged bleeding)

• Post-coital (sexual intercourse) bleeding

• Inter-menstrual bleeding, postmenopausal bleeding; malodorous vaginal discharge and weight loss.

• Advanced stage may present with obstructive flow of urine, leg oedema (a condition characterized by an excess of watery fluid collecting in the cavities or tissues of the body), chronic boring pelvic pain, backache, bladder and rectal symptoms.

• Any suspicious lesion of the cervix should be biopsied.