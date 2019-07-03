KFC is giving out free fried chicken on 6th July ‘Fried Chicken Day’

National, July 3, 2019: Brace yourself for a finger lickin’ good offer! 6th July is Fried Chicken Day and KFC is giving out a free piece on all orders all through the day. Yes, this is every chicken- lover’s dream come true. Come Saturday 6th July – Fried Chicken Day – and everyone, yes everyone, gets a free piece of chicken on every order at KFC.

Talking about the celebration, Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, “What better way to celebrate Fried Chicken Day than with free chicken! This is an apt occasion for us to induce some extra love and crispiness into the lives of KFC fans. This Saturday 6th July, make the most of it at a KFC near you.”

The offer is through the day on Saturday 6th July across KFC restaurants. So, gear up and head to the nearest KFC restaurant with your crew, or you can also order in. You could go through the details of the offer here.

Go on and have a happy fried chicken day!

About KFC

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM.), is a global quick service restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created a finger lickin’ good recipe more than 75 years ago, a list of secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of the door to his kitchen. Today we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 20,000 restaurants in over 125 countries and territories around the world. For more information, visit online.kfc.co.in