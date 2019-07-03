Gurukrupa Launches Anti-Cut Anti-Climb Fences

Gurukrupa, a fence manufacturing company based in Gujrat launches its first-ever encroachment-resistant wire fences.

Gujrat, India, 20 June, 2019

Fences are great boundaries around homes and offices, but they still get tampered once in a while. The problem of illegal trespassing in domestic and commercial establishments has risen so high in the last decade that a general demand for tamper-proof fences is in the air. Fence companies that are in the front line are working towards making their fences tamper-resistant. To that effect, Guru Kripa, Gujrat’s number 1 wire fence manufacturer has made some serious progress. Only recently, the company launched its first anti-cut, anti-climb fence. One of the first chain link fence manufacturers in India to bring to the market fiddle-safe fences, the news has got serious attention.

The Concertina wire manufacturer has a long list of products in its inventory. Being the manufacturer and supplier itself, the company gives full assurance of quality products. But regrettably, quality is no guarantee for safety these days. Gurukrupa sells some of the both durable and long-lasting wire fences in all of Gujrat. But to make them even better, the company has now made them anti-climb and anti-cut. Fashioned specially for buyers who have encroachment risks in their properties, these fences are specially designed to neutralize all attempts of infiltration.

Anti-cut feature makes the fences strong and unyielding to cutting tools. The fences do not buckle even when facing sharp fence cutters. Multi-layered metals ensure that the fences stand strong to such attempts. Anti-climb is another feature that makes the fences twice safe. Like all ace barbed wire manufacturers, Gurukrupa makes fences that are unclimbable. The designs of these fences are such that they do not support mounting, even when boosted from below. These two features have revolutionized fences in recent times, and it was opportune for its buyers to have the choice to get their homesteads and commercial premises fenced for complete safety.

Unlike most razor wire suppliers, Gurukrupa is its own manufacturer. It makes all its products in its own facility. It is also an exporter of its goods. Goods from Gurukrupa’s factory are shipped all over India and outside. The company uses a variety of solid metals to make these new tamper-safe fences. Some are made from alloys of chromium, nickel and carbon. Others are solid stainless steel. Irrespective of their material, the fences are very strong and durable. They are also rust proof, which means they stand through changing seasons without showing signs of degrading. The tamper-proof ones have an extended life, being made of the toughest materials available.

In addition to the extra safe fences, the company also makes electric fences that often guard the perimeters of industries, warehouses and such facilities. In addition to wire fences, Gurukrupa also sells wire fence accessories like benders, bolts, screws, links and such things that are needed to setup a fence. Fences at Gurukrupa can be both bought online and at their store at Petlad.

To check out its full inventory, log on to Gurukrupa at: https://www.gurukrupawires.com/