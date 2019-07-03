Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market insights, Gross Margin Analysis and Forecast to 2022

03rd July 2019 – Global Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.5% in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Electrophysiology (EP) is a diagnostic test used to measure the electrical activity of the heart and diagnose abnormal heart rhythms or arrhythmia. The EP catheters have tiny sensors that measure how electrical signals move through the heart and allows correcting of abnormal electrical signals in the heart.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Electrophysiology Catheter Market are cost-efficient ablation procedures, rising use of enhanced technology like remote catheter monitoring & 3D electro-anatomical mapping, and presence of developed R&D centers. However, market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

Ablation EP catheters, Diagnostic EP catheters, and others could be explored in Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter in the forecast period. Diagnostic EP catheters sector accounted for the substantial market share and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. This may be because of the growing number of interventional cardiac procedures, increasing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and change in reimbursement policies. In addition, the sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

The market may be categorized based on end-users like ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, clinics, cardiac catheterization labs, and others could be explored in the forecast period. The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) sector accounted for the significant market share of Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be a growing number of patients those prefer ASCs as it allows people to save time and reduce medical expenses.

Key Product Types

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Key Vendors

APT Medical

Biosense Webster

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

CathRx Ltd

Japan Lifeline

Lepu Medical

Medtronic

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Millar

St. Jude Medical/Abbott Laboratories

Synaptic Medical

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global electrophysiology catheter market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the electrophysiology catheter market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

