Discover the World Through the Eyes of a Local with The Travel Insider

[SINGAPORE, 03/07/2019] – The Travel Insider offers tourists an easier way to plan and book their next overseas trip through its comprehensive itineraries, travel hacks, tips and inspirations. A team of local travel insiders gives suggestions on must-eat food, must-do activities and must-see events and destinations all around the globe.

Meet the Insiders

Travel insiders list choice restaurant, hotels, events, activities and attractions tourists can visit and try, giving them a chance to discover the world through the eyes of locals. The insiders are based in popular city destinations, allowing them to offer tourists a local’s perspective and help them find hidden gems in the area. There are insiders from different locations across the world such as Penang, Manila, Tokyo, Rome, Paris, Melbourne and Barcelona, among other sought-after destinations.

The travel insiders highlight the unique characteristics of each country, be it a gastronomic adventure, colourful heritage or rich culture. They help tourists make the most out of their trip and elevate their travel experience.

Inspire, Plan, Book

The Travel Insider curates numerous itineraries for different kinds of tourists with different agenda. It also provides tips and information specific to different locations, lessening the hassle of exhaustive research for travellers. Users can also create their own customised itineraries by bookmarking their favourite lists, content and tour deals, which they can share with their travel buddies.

The Travel Insider also allows users to book their flights and accommodation in a single, easily navigable avenue, making the booking process a breeze.

About The Travel Insider

The United Overseas Bank (UOB) is the first to launch an online travel marketplace in Southeast Asia, The Travel Insider. The Travel Insider is a one-stop portal where tourists can get inspiration, plan and book their next holidays. It compares prices for hotels, tours, airfares and other discounts. The Travel Insider offers over 350 tour deals, with exclusive offers for UOB cardholders.

Visit https://thetravelinsider.co for further details.