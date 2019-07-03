Candidate Checks Made Easy with Global Talent Mine

Global Talent Mine job board and e-recruitment services help in solving client’s recruitment needs by providing time-saving and cost-effective human resources solutions. The online portal serves as the ultimate job board by facilitating both job seekers and employers. The recruitment company offers a range of services to clients to simplify the recruitment process.

Global Talent Mine even handles the entire recruitment cycle for several clients. Clients enjoy unique packages designed specifically for them, combining all the necessary recruitment functions that they wish to avail. One of the most talked-about services offered by the company is employee background check.

Candidate Checks by Global Talent Mine:

Global Talent Mine helps clients in getting necessary information about candidates that could become potential employees of the company. Verifying the information listed on the CV and other information about their criminal records and background aid the clients in making an informed decision about hiring or not hiring the candidate.

The different kinds of checks offered by the recruitment company include:

Qualification check

ID verification

Criminal checks

Credit check

Background check

Driving license check

Reference checks

Apart from the ones listed above, the company is also able to provide some other checks like residency and citizenship, professional association membership verification, bank verification etc. These checks help the clients in ensuring that they are making the right choice and that their effort, time and money are not going to go to waste. These checks ensure that the candidate is suitable for both behavioural and technical aspects.

Other Services offered by Global Talent Mine:

Global Talent Mine offers a range of services to recruiters, starting from job posting to candidate selection. Here are some of the other services that the company offers:

1. Job Advertising – Clients can advertise vacancies easily on this job board.

2. Candidate Search – Recruiters can easily access the collection of CVs the company has to offer and select desirable candidates.

3. HR Consulting – Having vast expertise in the field of recruiting, Global Talent Mine can assist with all matters related to human resources, and even handle them on your behalf. This includes candidate selection, reference checking, candidate skill testing and shortlisting.

4. Recruitment Skills Training – Global Talent Mine also provides training to people involved in human resources recruitment, providing the required knowledge to choose the right candidates and screen them in a better way.

Global Talent Mine can also take care of the entire recruitment procedure for your company. To know more about it, please visit their website: https://globaltalentmine.com/.

About Global Talent Mine:

Founded by Lee-Anne Silver, Global Talent Mine Job Board and e-Recruitment Service strives to become a household name for recruitment and staffing. The company has a vision to efficiently link organisations to their desired candidates through an online recruitment portal and network.

Contact:

Sunningdale, Cape Town, 7441

Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 081 214 7228