Announcing the Heights Kata Beach Bedroom Condos on sale

(03 JULY 2019): Phuket Luxury Homes, a renowned seller of beachfront properties in Thailand is a household name to boot. They are offering Phuket condominiums for sale with the best prices. Their newest property is located in Kata Beach which is located on the west coast of the island of Phuket. It is one of the most well-designed properties and offers an exquisite view of the sea. Perched atop a small hill this property is sure to match with the high-end requirements of clients. Property rental options are also available. This property is close to the nightlife of Phuket and is quite affordable. Phuket has a year-round pleasant climate and there is never a dull moment in Phuket. These Phuket Condos are for sale immediately with great discount options. The condo has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with bio toilet features and two entrances one facing the main road and the other leading straight to the beach. This property has easy access to all the best amenities available in Kata Beach and is one of the best Phuket beachfront properties for sale. Here the residents can enjoy a wide range of sports, avail the gym, and play poker at local clubhouses. This is one of the most exclusively designed residencies in Phuket and is sure to stand up to its expectations.

