A1 Diggers: Offering Professional Excavation Services in Christchurch

As a leader in all areas of excavation, A1 Diggers can help with all of your excavation needs in Christchurch and the Canterbury Region.

We offer a range of trucking, earth moving and excavation services. Whether your job is small or large; residential, commercial or agricultural – Our skilled contractors can handle all your contracting needs.

We service Christchurch City and the greater Canterbury region including North Canterbury, Selwyn District and Ashburton District. As a locally owned, owner operator business, you can expect nothing but the highest quality service. Our team is highly skilled and strive to ensure your project is completed on time and within budget, while maintaining the highest standard of work.

As a locally owned Christchurch excavation business, we can transport our equipment almost anywhere in the Canterbury Region. So no matter where you are based, A1 Diggers are the excavation contractors for you. Our experts can help with all your residential and commercial excavation needs. Our residential excavation services include: general site works, driveway excavation and preparation, house foundation excavation, demolition.

We have a fleet of modern equipment including a range of diggers and truck & trailer units. All excavation jobs are substantial undertakings, and there are a lot of factors to take into consideration, from the initial planning to the appropriate safety measures. Our operators are professional, experienced and Construct Safe approved.

Our team apply their expertise to finish the job in a timely manner. Much of the job’s fast pace can be credited to the type of equipment a contractor will have at their disposal. We have a combination of up-to-date machinery and the skills required for operation.

Excavation Contractors in Christchurch won’t just get the job done. Our excavation contractors guide you through the process and give you advice on the overall direction of the project.

Most importantly, an excavation contractor will make sure every task is performed with safety as the utmost concern. This is one of the most intimidating aspects of excavation work, so it’s crucial to have trustworthy and knowledgeable A1 Diggers professionals with you.

If you are thinking about putting in a new driveway, need a house foundation excavation or need any other kind of earthworks, contact our team. We can provide for all your excavation and earthmoving needs at competitive prices.

You can be sure you are getting a competitive price, as we offer a free onsite or off plan quoting service within Christchurch and the wider Canterbury Region.