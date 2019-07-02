Virus Filtration Market Size Worth $7.0 Billion By 2026

The global Virus Filtration Market size is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for biological products such as vaccines, therapeutic proteins, blood and blood products, cellular and gene therapy, tissue, and stem cell products is a major factor driving the growth. Biopharmaceuticals are mainly derived from human, animal, and plants and therefore require a scrutinized virus filtration procedure to avoid virus contamination in the production. Therefore, the necessity of this procedure during the production of biologics is expected to boost the market growth.
Many leading biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology manufacturers are involved in R&D to develop innovative biological products. For instance, in 2016, Pfizer Inc. invested USD 7,872.0 million in R&D, which was around 8% more than the R&D investment in 2015. This investment was mainly made to boost innovation and productivity in R&D to accomplish a sustainable pipeline of vaccines and differentiated therapies with lucrative commercial opportunities. Virus filtration is an important step in biologics development, thus, increasing R&D on biologics is expected to drive the product demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- Consumables was the largest revenue generating segment in 2018 owing to the increased usage of consumables including reagents, kits, and membranes in biologics downstream processing
- Chromatography technology segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advancements such as disposable or single-use membranes that eliminate the risk of a potential virus contaminant
- Biologicals segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood disorders, and diabetes
- The biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing investment in R&D and production of biologics
- North America led the virus filtration market in 2018 primarily due to the presence of several leading biotechnology companies and increased R&D activities
- Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing presence of CROs in countries including China and India due to the presence of a large genome pool, less stringent regulations, and availability of economical labor force is contributing to the regional growth
- Some of the major players are Merck KGaA; Sartorius; Danaher; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.; WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc.; Lonza; and Clean Cells