Titanium dioxide Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030

The latest industry intelligence research on the Titanium Dioxide Market offers a repository of valuable data on the size, share, and growth rate of the Titanium Dioxide market for the forecast period, 2019 – 2030. The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Titanium Dioxide Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global titanium dioxide market was valued at over US$ 14.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2030.

Key Players

Kronos Worldwide, Inc., The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, and Huntsman Corp., are the dominant players operating in this market. Evonik Industries, Cristal and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company are some of the other prominent players operating in the market. Partnerships and mergers and acquisitions are the two key strategies adopted by the players present in this market.

Growing Demand from the Cosmetics Industry

Surging demand for cosmetics products is another factor driving the Titanium dioxide market growth. The cosmetic market is witnessing growth owing to rise in purchasing power of the consumers, and increasing awareness regarding self-grooming. Titanium dioxide is used as a pigment and thickener in face creams. Moreover, owing to its UV absorption characteristics it is also used in sunscreen products. With growing cosmetic industry, the demand for titanium dioxide is also expected to rise concomitantly.

Market Restraint

Due to its carcinogenic effects titanium dioxide is highly regulated. Stringent government guidelines are one of the critical factors hindering the market growth. Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) has classified it under 2B carcinogens category. Furthermore, high cost of titanium dioxide is another major factor curbing the market growth across the globe.

It is generally realized that Titanium dioxide or titania has a wide scope of uses because of its novel properties like its enemy of destructive properties, high strength, and its high refractive file. It discovers its application in printing inks, substance strands bundling, elastic, development, and water tanks; it is likewise utilized in covering and painting applications. The widening use of titanium dioxide as a material in sunlight based photovoltaic (PV) is giving producers working in this market another chance.

