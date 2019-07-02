Syed Nadim Rizvi Hits #1 National Bestseller on Amazon

Elite Online Publishing Launched a New National Bestselling Book by Syed Nadim Rizvi with Jack Snyder and Pamela Cosel

Authors Syed Nadim Rizvi with Jack Snyder and Pamela Cosel introduced their new book Jesus to Jesus: Return of The Messiah, a Book for People of All Faiths which climbed quickly to be a

#1 National Bestseller on Amazon.

June 29, 2019, 09:00 AM Central Standard Time

Houston, TX — Elite Online Publishing announced today its newest bestselling book by authors Syed Nadim Rizvi, Jack Snyder and Pamela Cosel, whose recently released book, Jesus to Jesus: Return of The Messiah, a Book for People of All Faiths quickly climbed the charts to become a number one National Bestseller on the day of its release, June 28, 2019.

Elite Online Publishing published, promoted, and reached #1 National Bestseller on Amazon in FOUR categories including Islamic Quran, Religious Studies – History, Middle Eastern Literature, and Christian Futuristic Fiction.

About the Book –

Discover the story of biblical events that ushers in the end of times and how Jesus Christ returns again to save us all from our own demise.

Angela Hunter, star television reporter for News World, is about to embark on the assignment of a lifetime. Traveling from New York City to Israel with her cameraman, Ali Ibrahim, they set out to interview the Israeli Prime Minister Nicholas Wilder, a devout Jewish man with radical ideas for bringing peace to the Middle East. The assignment leads to both serious and lively discussions between Angela, a fallen-away Christian, and Ali, a reverent Muslim. But when a terrorist strike levels several of the Holy Land’s most sacred sites – sites important to Jews, Christians, and Muslims alike.

Angela and Ali, along with CIA agent, Paul Sheppard, realize they are living in the End Times as foretold in the Bible and the Qu’ran. When Jesus himself returns to Earth and confronts the Antichrist, Angela, Ali, and Paul must come to terms with their own beliefs as the revelation shows them that the three Abrahamic faiths have far more in common than the world has ever realized.

About the Authors –

SYED NADIM RIZVI

Syed Nadim Rizvi is a researcher/writer and community leader who is best known for his great communication skills. He’s multilingual in English, Urdu and Hindi languages. Also an excellent orator within his community, he has devoted his life towards promoting peace and harmony in the world. Nadim is concerned with the current tensions and misunderstandings amongst the followers of the Abrahamic traditions (Judaism, Christianity, and Islam). He truly thinks that through Jesus and his teachings the world can attain true peace and harmony. He has studied the Holy Bible to learn more about the largest religion in the world. He wanted to investigate for himself the true meaning of the Holy Scriptures and not be influenced by others, particularly those who negatively distort the image of religion.

JACK SNYDER

Jack Snyder is a prolific award-winning screenwriter with eight produced screenplays under his belt, three of which he directed. His films have been distributed by major studios and have shown theatrically and aired on major cable networks. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – the Oscar folks – requested a copy of one of his screenplays for its Core Collection, to be used for research and study purposes by producers, academics, and students. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with his family and their two Chihuahuas on Zuma Beach in Malibu.

PAMELA COSEL

Pamela Cosel is a freelance writer, editor and former journalist whose overall career path has been in communication. She was first published in newspapers in 1980 and later in print and online magazines. She has worked as a digital content editor/managing editor in television news for two TV stations: KXRM in Colorado Springs, CO, and KXAN in Austin, TX. While at KXRM, she was an online blogger for the news station at the Democratic National Convention the year Barack Obama secured the presidential nomination.

About Elite Online Publishing

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, the brand building publisher – write, sell, & market your book online. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their book, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire and motivate others by telling your story.

Available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia

