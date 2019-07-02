Reflective Sportswear Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Impressive Trends & Future Scope till 2025

2 July 2019 – Global Reflective Sportswear Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Reflective sportswear, a type of personal protective equipment (PPE), is a high-visibility clothing that has reflective properties, which could be noticed even in the darkest background. The factors that propel the growth of the market include growing popularity of outdoor running and biking at night, rising number of fatalities resulting from hard adventure sports activities, highly reflective sportswear to decrease fatalities, rising consciousness, and increasing demand.

On the other hand, a factor may hamper the growth of the market including greater accessibility of counterfeit products. The market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

There is high demand for enhanced sportswear, comprising reflective sportswear as it offers a high level of security, which is one of the key factors by most consumers. Most of the key competitors use mesh, lycra, neoprene, water-resistant fabrics, reflective fabrics, microfiber fabrics, and waddings (a nonwoven material that is made from synthetic continuous polyester filaments).

Reflective sportswear market could be explored by product type, industry type, distribution channel and geography. The market could be explored by product type as Adjustable Safety Vest Belt, apparel, Shorts, footwear, Vest, T-Shirt, and Tank. The “Apparel” segment led the reflective sportswear market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factor that may be attributed to the growth of the market includes increasing demand.

Based on industry type, the market could span Professional and Amateur. The market could be explored based on distribution channel as Distributor and Direct Sales. The “Direct sale” segment led the market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. North America accounted for the major share of the market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising demand, growing sports activities, and increasing consciousness.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the reflective sportswear market comprise New Balance, Adidas, PUMA, Nike, Under Armor, SUGOI. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

The key points of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Reflective Sportswear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Reflective Sportswear market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Reflective Sportswear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Reflective Sportswear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Reflective Sportswear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

