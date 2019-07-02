Pivotal Factors For The Growth Of Recombinant Coagulation Factors Market

The global recombinant coagulation factors market has witnessed major growth over the past few years. The growth of this market is mainly due to increasing number of hemophilia patients, growing diagnosis rates, and rising number of research and development on coagulation factors

According to World Hemophilia Foundation report 2013, number of people identified with hemophilia was 176,211. It is estimated that only 30-40% of hemophilia patients are diagnosed. According to hemophilia journal 2012, bleeding disorders affect 1 in 1,000 men and women across the globe. Hemophilia A and B, and von Willebrand disease are the most prevalent bleeding disorders. In last few years, the number of hemophilic patients is increasing across the globe with India and Brazil reporting more newly diagnosed patients than the U.S. and U.K. The U.S. and Brazil reported the highest prevalence of over 4 per 100,000 populations. On the other hand, in India, numbers of prevalent cases were 0.9 per 100,000 populations. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hemophilia occurs in approximately 1 in 5,000 live births. There are about 20,000 people with hemophilia in the U.S with races and ethnic groups are affected. Hemophilia A is four times more common as hemophilia B while more than half of patients with hemophilia A have the severe form of hemophilia.

After the epidemic resulting from the transmission of blood-borne viruses (hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus and human immunodeficiency virus), the need for safer hemophilia treatments became crucial to the hemophilia community. In this regard, recombinant factor VIII was first introduced in 1980s. In recent years, diagnosis rate of hemophilia and prophylactic treatment for hemophilia increased. These are the major factors for the growth of recombinant coagulation factors market. In addition, growing research on treatment of hemophilia is further expected to drive the growth. According to the recent study published by Meticulous Research®, the global recombinant coagulation factor market is expected to reach around $9,939.7 million in 2020 and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020.

