Is IQ Option Philippines A Good Platform For Trading?

Many traders from the Philippines are attracted to binary options trading because of its promising money-making potential. Its simplicity also began to a strong appeal among new traders to the financial markets. One of the most popular trading platforms of Binary Options is IQ Option. If you’re a trader who’s planning to use this online broker, you may want to know how to deposit money to IQ Option and start with your trading endeavors.

There are many advantages to IQ Option. You’ll be dealing with a known legal entity that is licensed and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. It has one of the easiest trading apps around, extends world-class customer support.

IQ Option Account Types

When opening an account with IQ Option, there are three types of accounts to choose from:

• Demo account. As the name suggests, this type of account is made for beginners but also for experienced traders who want to test new strategies. In case of losses, the funds can be replenished with a single click on the platform.

• Real account. This type of account is the standard account used for trading with real funds. When a trader deposits $3,000 or more, they are awarded a VIP account status.

• VIP account. This type of account has additional features, like personal account manager, free access to tournaments, higher profitability rates, and training material. There is no difference in spread or execution from the standard real accounts.

IQ Option deposit methods Philippines

Utilizing a fast and secure method on how to deposit money to IQ Option is important so you can immediately and securely top up your funds in your trading account when an opportunity arises. With the platform’s low minimum deposit at $10 and opening transactions at $1, trading is made accessible for everyone. You can choose your own preferred form of deposit, and the best thing is IQ Option does not charge any fees for depositing funds.

The first step to make your first deposit if you need to go through is the account verification process, which in the EU involves adding your personal information, phone numbers, adding your trading experience and uploading photo identification. Different countries will have different requirements and also will need verification to make withdrawals from the site.

IQ Option Conclusion

When it comes to choosing the right broker, just be advised that you stay well clear. Do not invest your money with a broker unless they have approved licensing and regulated. You need to make sure that you choose a legitimate and licensed broker.

IQ Option is one of the rare brokers that offer a wide variety of instruments for trading: from binary options and cryptocurrencies to trading forex. The platform is easy to learn and even easier to use, which makes it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Risk Warning: Always remember that with trading, you should know the risks beforehand – these are volatile markets where it is completely possible to lose a large amount of money if you do not know what you are doing. Make sure to do your research, learn the platform inside out and never risk more money than you can’t afford to lose.

Click on the link to learn more.

https://www.binaryoptionsphilippines.com/iq-option-philippines/