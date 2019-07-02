Gynecological Devices Market To Register High Demand Rate Worldwide: Top Manufactures

Most of the women worldwide are oblivious to the high risk of dreadful diseases such as cervical cancer, pelvic pain, uterine fibroids, and vaginitis that they are susceptible to. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) runs a National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) that has been running successfully for over 20 years. The program aims to create awareness and provide women in the low-income group or those who are uninsured, with regular breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services. Early detection is vital in treating such diseases and such initiatives would propel growth of gynecological imaging devices market. Increasing prevalence of gynecological diseases would propel demand for gynecological surgical devices. The Obstetrics and Gynecology Devices Panel at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviews and evaluates the safety and effectiveness of investigational and marketed gynecological devices to ensure patient safety.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: http://bit.ly/2YoKxfL

Market Dynamics

Demand for gynecological devices would increase consequently with increasing gynecological surgeries. Although drugs are the first line treatment for a majority of gynecological diseases, surgeries are performed in severe conditions. Demand for such surgeries and consequently for devices used for the same are driven majorly by increasing incidence of gynecological diseases such as cervical cancer, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, vaginitis and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). PID is the second most common and serious complications among the women in the U.S. According to the Endometriosis UK, 10% of the population of women worldwide is affected by endometriosis (2016). Global female population in the age group of 15-64 years increased from 63% in 2010 to 65.6% in 2015 (World Bank). This age group is highly prone to gynecological problems, owing to changing lifestyle and growing infection rates. Risk of gynecological problems increases with age. Female population aged 65 years and above increased exponentially from 6.8% in 2010 to 8.2% in 2015 (World Bank). Need for gynecological devices is expected to increase considerably with this growing aging population. This trend would further propel growth of the gynecological devices market.

Growing gynecological procedures and disorders

According to the Endometriosis UK, 10% of the population of women worldwide is affected by endometriosis (2016). Moreover, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is the second most common and serious complications among the women in the U.S. Aging further increases the risk of cervical cancer, uterine fibroids, and vaginitis. Surgeries are essential in complex gynecological indications. Being critical and complex surgical procedures, demand for advance gynecological devices would increase during the forecast period. This would propel the growth of gynecological devices market.

Patient safety is the major point of care for device manufacturers

Certain gynecological devices such as intra-uterine device (IUD), morcellators, and vaginal speculums can cause infection and skin rashes. Several cases of skin rashes and pelvic pain were reported among women in the U.S. until 2016, who used Essure IUD. The U.S. FDA therefore asked the manufacturer Bayer, to include a black box warning on the product pack. Considering their highly personal application areas, any adverse effects associated with the devices would severely dent growth prospects of the gynecological devices market. Advent of robotic surgery is expected to lead to further innovations in gynecological devices in future. Companies therefore, need to work closely with surgeons, in order to provide innovative solutions catering to their specific demands.

Highly populous emerging economies to be major target markets

Emerging economies such as India and China are home to over 80% of the global population (European Central Bank). A large population inadvertently creates a proportionally large patient pool. Manufacturers of gynecological devices can potentially target these emerging nations in Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East region for business expansion. Use of contraceptives is projected to increase in emerging nations with increasing awareness among the population and initiatives by various governments to encourage family planning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) runs a National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) to create awareness and provide women in the low-income group or those who are uninsured, with regular breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services. Growing awareness initiatives for women population is creating a demand for early diagnosis of a disease. Improving healthcare infrastructure would be an effective driver for gynecological devices market growth. A study published in the Journal of Mid-Life Health in 2014 concluded that nearly 90% of surgeries in rural India were conducted without histopathological diagnosis. However, healthcare investment in India is increasing which is expected to establish more hospitals and surgical centers thus, driving growth of the gynecological devices market.

Inquire Here Before Purchase of Research Report @ http://bit.ly/2FMiboN

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Ethicon, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH& Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Richard Wolf GmbH.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com