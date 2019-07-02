Global Scar Treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2024

The Scar Treatment Market report ( 2019–2025) is a professional and detailed Business Analysis study on the present state also focuses on the Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies and General Trends, Major Drivers, Retail Analytics business strategists and effective growth for the key Companies.
Increasing appearance consciousness among consumers is driving the Global Scar Treatment market
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2012, about 14.6 million cosmetic plastic surgeries were carried out in the U.S., which increased by 5%, as compared to 2011. These surgeries were carried out for the improvement of physical appearance of individuals. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2014, approximately 177,000 cases were reported for scar revision. The increasing number of surgeries for the improvement of physical appearance is expected to drive the demand of the scar treatment globally.
Global Scar Treatment Market: Scope of the Report
The Global Scar Treatment market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment, type of scar and end-users. On the basis of types of treatment, the global scar treatment market is segmented into topical treatment, surface treatment, laser treatment, injectable treatment, and invasive surgical treatment. Tropical Scar treatment was the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018–2025.
On the basis of type of scar, the global market for scar treatment has been segmented into acne scars, post-surgical scars, contracture scars, hypertrophic scars, keloid scars, and stretch marks. Post-Surgical Scar was the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018–2025. On the basis of end user, the global market for scar treatment has been segmented into private clinic, hospital, pharmacy & drug store and e-commerce. Hospital accounted for the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018–2025.
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World (ROW). North America was the largest region in the global scar treatment market in 2017 with a market share of 36.6% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of over 10% during 2018–2025.
Global Scar Treatment Market: Competitive Dynamics
The companies, such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care, Pacific World Corporation, Enaltus LLC, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals, Revitol Corporation, Quantum, Scarguard Labs, and CCA Industries, are the major players offering scar treatment products.
In terms of product offerings, Scarguard Labs is the leading player in the market, providing different scar treatment products. Moreover, Scarguard Labs is a pure play company engaged in producing and selling scar treatment products. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is the leading companies with presence in more than 100 countries followed by Mölnlycke Health Care, which has presence.
Market Segmentation: Global Scar Treatment Market
By Type of Treatment
Topical treatment
Surface Treatment
Laser Treatment
Injectable Treatment
Invasive Surgical Treatment
By Type of Scar
Acne Scars
Post-surgical Scars
Contracture scars
Hypertrophic scars & keloid scars
Stretch Marks.
By End-User
Private clinic
Hospital
Pharmacies & Drug store
E-commerce
In addition, the report provides analysis of the Global Scar Treatment market with respect to the following geographic segments:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
ROW
