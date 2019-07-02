Global Scar Treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2024

The Scar Treatment Market report ( 2019–2025) is a professional and detailed Business Analysis study on the present state also focuses on the Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies and General Trends, Major Drivers, Retail Analytics business strategists and effective growth for the key Companies.

Increasing appearance consciousness among consumers is driving the Global Scar Treatment market

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2012, about 14.6 million cosmetic plastic surgeries were carried out in the U.S., which increased by 5%, as compared to 2011. These surgeries were carried out for the improvement of physical appearance of individuals. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2014, approximately 177,000 cases were reported for scar revision. The increasing number of surgeries for the improvement of physical appearance is expected to drive the demand of the scar treatment globally.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Scope of the Report

The Global Scar Treatment market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment, type of scar and end-users. On the basis of types of treatment, the global scar treatment market is segmented into topical treatment, surface treatment, laser treatment, injectable treatment, and invasive surgical treatment. Tropical Scar treatment was the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018–2025.

On the basis of type of scar, the global market for scar treatment has been segmented into acne scars, post-surgical scars, contracture scars, hypertrophic scars, keloid scars, and stretch marks. Post-Surgical Scar was the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018–2025. On the basis of end user, the global market for scar treatment has been segmented into private clinic, hospital, pharmacy & drug store and e-commerce. Hospital accounted for the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018–2025.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World (ROW). North America was the largest region in the global scar treatment market in 2017 with a market share of 36.6% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of over 10% during 2018–2025.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Competitive Dynamics

The companies, such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care, Pacific World Corporation, Enaltus LLC, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals, Revitol Corporation, Quantum, Scarguard Labs, and CCA Industries, are the major players offering scar treatment products.

In terms of product offerings, Scarguard Labs is the leading player in the market, providing different scar treatment products. Moreover, Scarguard Labs is a pure play company engaged in producing and selling scar treatment products. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is the leading companies with presence in more than 100 countries followed by Mölnlycke Health Care, which has presence.

Market Segmentation: Global Scar Treatment Market

By Type of Treatment

Topical treatment

Surface Treatment

Laser Treatment

Injectable Treatment

Invasive Surgical Treatment

By Type of Scar

Acne Scars

Post-surgical Scars

Contracture scars

Hypertrophic scars & keloid scars

Stretch Marks.

By End-User

Private clinic

Hospital

Pharmacies & Drug store

E-commerce

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Global Scar Treatment market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

ROW

