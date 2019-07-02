Breast Implants Market by Type by End User by Region- Global Insights, Growth

Breast implants are artificial surgery prosthesis made of either silicone gel, silica or saline solutions. The procedure for breast implantation, also known as breast augmentation, involves reconstruction of breasts to improve the effects of mastectomy or other damages to breasts or enlarging breast for cosmetic and aesthetics. Breast implant and its reconstruction requires tissue expanders that helps in expansion of breast muscles and skin. A permanent breast implant is inserted post removal of the tissue expander. Breast implant procedure is performed mostly on an outpatient basis, which takes only an hour or two to finish the implantation process. However, the surgery time can be extended depending on the patient’s condition of breasts, the type of implant to be used, and other factors.

The global breast implants market was valued at US$ 1,121.3 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Breast implantation surgery is majorly performed on women to enhance their physical appearance. Reconstruction includes surgical treatments for breasts, to make them look appealing and youthful. Breast implantation procedures are also performed after mastectomy or patients treated with breast cancer to increase aesthetic appeal. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), 2015, nearly 100,000 breast implantation procedures were conducted in the U.S. and this number is expected to increase significantly.

North America is expected to be dominant in the breast implants market, owing to increasing number of cosmetic procedures performed annually, rising number of clinics, and wide availability of skilled specialists. According to the National Clearinghouse of Plastic Surgery Procedural Statistics 2016, breast augmentation procedures witnessed an increase of 4% in the number of surgeries performed in 2016 as compared to the surgical procedures performed in 2015. The statistical data also suggests that the number of breast implantation surgeries were common among all the female age groups that are 18 years and above. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth, owing to reduced cost of implantation procedures, leading to rise of medical tourism in Asian countries such as India, China, and other South-east Asian economies. For instance, according to IndiCure Health Tours Pvt. Ltd.- an Indian Medical Tour consulting company, the cost of breast implant surgeries performed in India is almost one-third of the cost for the procedures in the U.S.

However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and implant failures are factors expected to hinder growth of the global breast implants market.

Advancements in technology and launching of new innovative products is another factor driving market growth

A number of leading and new players are focusing on research and development to incorporate various new technologies, in order to overcome issues associated with existing implants. For instance, in September 2016, Allergen received U.S. FDA approval to market NATRELLE INSPIRA — a cohesive breast implant as its newest category into gummy implants —to increase breast fullness. NATRELLE is the advanced version of the company’s existing implant INSPIRA that was introduced in December 2011 as a round gel filled breast implant. The product up grade was due to shifting preference of surgeons and consumers towards solid filled implants than that of smooth and gel-based implants, as the solid implants have longer life and feel more natural than the other. On the other hand, companies are providing lucrative offers on their products, so as to increase their customer base. For instance, Mentor Worldwide LLC — a global leaders in breast aesthetics — introduced a comprehensive product warranty program, MENTORPromise Protection Plan in April 2017, to advertise the quality and efficient service availability of the implant products.

Major players operating in the global breast implants market include Allergen, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, GC Aesthetics Plc, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmBH, Establishment Labs S.A., LABORATORIES ARION, HANSBIOMED Co. Ltd., Groupe Sebbin SAS, and GG Biotechnology Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the breast implants market is increasing consumer inclination towards breast enhancement for improving aesthetic appeal through cosmetic surgeries. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 2016, around 99,614 breast lift surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2015, witnessing a rise of 89% since 2000. Moreover, the AASPS, 2016, also suggested that breast augmentation was the most frequently performed cosmetic surgery in the U.S. with over 270,000 procedures performed in 2015. Additionally, rising incidence of breast cancer is also one of the major factors for which females undergo breast implant surgeries after breast removal procedures. This helps women in attaining the natural shape of their breasts. According to Cancer Research UK, 2016, breast cancer accounted for almost 15% of total cancer cases in the U.K. in 2015. However, risk factors such as deflation and capsular contracture of the implants are expected to be factors hindering the market growth.

