B.S. Innovation Presents a Full Inventory of Honeycomb Products at Easy Prices

B.S. Innovation, based in Delhi brings to the industries of India an expansive range of honeycomb products at competitive pricing.

Delhi, India, 30th June 2019

Aluminum honeycomb products are big across industries all over the world. With uses in industries of numerous kinds, the demand for the products is soaring higher every day. In India, the supply of aluminum honeycomb products is maintained by a league of trusted companies that manufacture and circulate honeycomb products in the domestic market. B.S. Innovation is one of those names that is recognized all over India for its quality products and great prices. One of the top aluminum honeycomb panel suppliers , in India right now, the company brings to the market a long line of products.

With aluminum honeycomb as its specialization, B. S. Innovation has its focus set on manufacturing the highest quality aluminum honeycombs. Currently on its list are honeycomb panels, sandwich panels, composite panels, aluminum honeycomb core,and honeycomb sheet. These are some of its inventory mainstays. New and more advanced products keep adding to the existing list from time to time. B.S. Innovation is currently working towards expanding its catalogue further by manufacturing new varieties of honeycomb products.

The Aluminum Honeycomb sheet, it sells have great many features, owing to which it distinctly stands out as a product. The sheets they manufacture are long lasting and heavy duty. They have life longer than any average aluminum sheets sold in the market. Manufactured with top-quality aluminum, these sheets outlast most sheets of its kind and price. They are fully rust free which is another reason why they last so long is. All its products are manually tested and are in compliance with International standards. These sheets are used in electronics, capacitators, mobile phones and DVD players. For years, companies have procured honeycomb sheets from B. S. Innovation for various applications with only satisfactory feedback.

To top its full-house inventory, B.S. Innovation is now into services too. Under Products and Services it offer, marble table tops, white boards, modular kitchens, almirah and clean rooms. The aluminium honeycomb manufacturer, has some designated use for its honeycomb products. Insofar, it recommends its products for use in doors, kitchens, panels, partition walls, laser cutting beds, interior decorations and LED panels. The designs in which the products are available can be viewed on its website. Samples finishes are featured in thumbnails on the Available Designs page on the site. Matt, wooden, printed, the list goes on and on.

B.S. Innovation that goes by the name of Honeycomb-India on the Web has its office in New Delhi in Wazipur Industrial Area. Customers can either drop by or simply order online and get their requirements delivered at their doorstep. All products are fairly priced. Price being one of its strengths, B.S. Innovation does not cringe to knock down the prices a little more than other do in the interest of its buyers.

To view its full catalogue, visit: