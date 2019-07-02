3D Concrete Printing Market Industry Size, Global Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Market Share and Market Forecast 2018 to 2023

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the 3D concrete printing market. According to the OMR analysis, the 3D concrete printing market is projected to exhibit a significant growth during 2018-2023. The growth of the market is attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China. Moreover, the implementation of more sophisticated design along with the minimal requirement of labor for the construction process are some of the driving factors of the market. The global 3D concrete printing market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, concrete type, product type, end users, and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights.

High economic growth in APAC such as China, India and Japan are the major factors paving the growth of the global 3D printing market. Economic liberalization in India, Abenomics in Japan, and various development reforms initiated in China are some of the major causes of industrialization and urbanization in APAC. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), India’s growth forecast for 2018 has been raised to 1.1% from the economic status of 2016. Moreover, the expansion has been raised to 1.2% in Japan’s economic growth for 2017, owing to the support from expansionary fiscal policy in the country. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian construction industry’s market size is estimated to be around $37.6 billion in 2016 and employs a workforce of around 32 million. The growing construction sector is expected to provide growth opportunity for the 3D concrete market across the globe.

The report studies the global 3D concrete printing market from a geographical stance and segments into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America held a dominant position in the global 3D concrete printing market in 2017. Rapid industrialization and construction activities in the region along with development of innovative construction materials are some of factors that are significantly contributing in the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest growing region in the global 3D concrete printing market over the forecast period. Rising population and rising disposable income in the region have led to a major rise in the construction sector in Asia-Pacific. This, in turn, is the major factor providing a growth opportunity for the 3D concrete market in the region.

