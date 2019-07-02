3D Cell culture Market: Global Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Market Share and Forecast 2018-2023

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global 3D Cell Culture Market. According to OMR analysis the global 3D cell culture market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023. The global 3D cell culture market is segmented on the basis of methods, product type, application and end-user. Scaffold-based and scaffold-free methods are used in analysis the 3D cell culture. These methods use various products such as hydrogels/ECM (extracellular matrix) analogs, low-adhesion microplates, 3D bioreactors, and 3D petri dishes and so on. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, regulations, market determinants, key company analysis, strategic analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, and geographical analysis.

“3D cell culture market by application can be divided into cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery, toxicology, and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Cancer and stem cell research are expected have the largest market share as research institutes are specializing their research in cancer and stem cell technologies due to the contributing of government. Further, biopharmaceutical industry is also contributing in the market due to the increased investments in new facilities and increased R&D for the production of biologics for innovative medicines.”

The major factors that are augmenting the 3D Cell culture market in North America regions, are increasing applications of 3D cell culture technology in medical research sector in areas of drug discovery, cancer research, stem cell research, medical diagnosis. Additionally, increasing investments by biopharmaceutical companies and government funding and the production of monoclonal bodies using 3D cell culture technology and introduction of cell-based influenza vaccines are driving the market growth in these regions. Additionally, increased R&D projects in APAC economies, particularly due to China is growing the market in APAC region. The increasing healthcare expenditure with the high rate of adoption for modern medicines and driving the market as the developing economies such as India, is estimated to have the strongest growth in healthcare facilities at the rate of 16.1% per year. The active participation of foreign pharmaceutical companies has tapped the Indian market with a series of mergers and acquisitions which is positive for the growth of the 3D cell culture market in this region.

Market Segmentation

• Global 3D Cell Culture, by Methods

• Global 3D Cell Culture, by Product Type

• Global 3D Cell Culture, by Application

• Global 3D Cell Culture, by End User

Region Covered

• North America (US and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, and Japan)

• Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

