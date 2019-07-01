Users Can Fix Cracked iPhone Screen at Bugis and Rochor – DrGeek

DrGeek announced a hassle free online claims along with 30 days free trail. DrGeek is an important alternative to visiting nearest Apple store in Bugis and Rochor area.

They offer to cover gadgets with warranty packages which are suitable for iPhone, Macbook, laptops, tablets & smartphone. Actually, they designed a series of packages that cover tech needs. Their Manager responded, “Like a warranty we offer no hidden fees and assuring of our dedication to absolute quality and value for our customers.”

DrGeek specializes in repairing cracked iPhone screen, water damage, Wi-Fi issues, camera issues, and other software and hardware problems. Head of Technicians responded, “Since customers are pleased and recommended DrGeek as professionals, we ensure highly rigorous repairs with all original parts through quick and multistep checks. Checking different hardware confirms that everything working fine along with the repaired parts.”

They are trying to secure their market in Bugis and Rochor area in Singapore. Either you can contact them through online or visit their Bugis and Rochor iPhone repair shop. Bugis shop is located at 200 Victoria Street, #03-25 Bugis Junction. Bugis Junction is a primarily used for Mall Shop. Their another repair centre is located at 1 Rochor Canal Road, #03-01 Sim Lim Square, the largest IT marketplace in Singapore.

About DrGeek

DrGeek is an iPhone repair store that repairs smartphone, laptop, iPad, iPhone, Macbook, and tablets. They simply make your devices better.